Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 share that offers growth, dividends AND value!

A FTSE 100 share that offers growth, dividends AND value!

Looking for the FTSE 100’s greatest ‘all-rounders’? Royston Wild reveals what he thinks is one of the index’s best shares to consider today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva‘s (LSE:AV.) a FTSE 100 share I opened a position in almost a year ago. I’ve topped up my holdings since then. And I plan to increase my stake again when I next have cash to invest.

I believe the financial services giant looks highly attractive in terms of growth and dividends. And its shares also look dirt cheap across a variety of measures too.

Here’s why I think the company’s a top blue-chip to consider right now.

Growth

Earnings growth’s been patchy at Aviva in recent years. Its bottom line dropped during the Covid-19 crisis, and then again in 2022 due to rising interest rates.

But the company moved back into growth in 2023. And City analysts expect profits to keep rising over the next three years at least, and by healthy double-digit percentages:

YearEarnings per shareEarnings growth
202443.98p17%
202550.87p16%
202655.83p10%

These bright forecasts reflect analyst expectations of falling interest rates and improving economic conditions. Combined, these could stimulate consumer spending and boost the performance of Aviva’s asset management division.

Profits will also benefit from ongoing demographic changes in its European and North American markets. More older people means higher demand for retirement, protection and wealth products.

Dividends

Like earnings, Aviva’s dividend record has been up and down since 2019.

However, with earnings tipped to shoot higher — and the company’s balance sheet significantly strengthened under current CEO Amanda Blanc — shareholder payouts, which have risen steadily since the end of the pandemic, are tipped to follow suit:

YearDividend per shareDividend growth
202435.43p6%
202538.13p8%
202640.88p7%

Dividends are never guaranteed. But Aviva’s cash-rich balance sheet puts it in great shape to meet these forecasts.

Its Solvency II shareholder coverage ratio was 205% as of June, more than twice the level that regulators require.

Value

Based on current earnings forecasts, Aviva shares trade on price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios of 0.6 for 2024 and 2025, and 0.9 for 2026. Any reading below 1 indicates that a share is undervalued.

The Footsie company also offers excellent value based on expected earnings. Dividend yields are a huge 7.4% for this year, 8% for 2025 and 8.6% for 2026.

By comparison, the average dividend yield for FTSE 100 shares sits way back at 3.7%.

A top buy

As with any UK share, Aviva exposes its investors to a degree of risk. Profits and dividends could disappoint if, for example, interest rates fail to decline steadily, dampening product sales. It also faces intense competition from the likes of Legal & General, Zurich and AXA.

But on balance, I believe the potential benefits of owning Aviva shares outweigh these risks. And its low valuation provides a cushion in case newsflow worsens which, in turn, could limit any share price reversals.

On balance, I think Aviva’s one of the best ‘all-rounders’ on the FTSE 100 today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock was the big winner from the UK Budget

| Stephen Wright

Entain was the big winner from the government’s latest announcement. But should investors consider buying shares in the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP isn’t the only FTSE 100 dividend stock that’s crashed to a 52-week low

| Paul Summers

BP's backers just can't catch a break in 2024. But there's another top-tier dividend stock that's doing equally poorly. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing almost 30%, is October’s worst performer my best share to buy in November?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for the best share to buy in November, and is tempted by this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 41% and 55%! Are these 2 forgotten FTSE 100 shares now in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring these FTSE 100 shares for years, and is rather baffled by their poor performance. Is…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

After falling 9% in October is this forgotten UK share a screaming buy for me in November?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has woken up to the charms of this UK share. The FTSE 100 stalwart suffered a nasty sell-off…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the stock market about to turn into a pumpkin?

| Stephen Wright

With the ghost of inflation threatening to reappear this Halloween, could the stock market be set for a frightening correction…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for £2,710 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

With 10 grand in savings and £200 to invest every month, Paul Summers explains how he'd go about generating a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to consider buying in November

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in November, featuring a Hidden Winners recommendation!

Read more »