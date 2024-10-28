Here’s the growth forecast for Legal & General shares through to 2026!

City brokers think profits are about to rocket following recent disappointments. Does this make Legal & General shares a top buy to consider right now?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Legal & General Group‘s (LSE:LGEN) one of the FTSE 100‘s most cyclical shares. During economic downturns, profits can dive as consumers rein in non-essential spending. Difficult financial conditions can also bring down the value of the firm’s investments.

Source: TradingView

The financial services giant’s endured two heavy earnings falls in both of the last two years. Weak economic growth, high inflation and elevated interest rates in particular took big bites out of the company’s bottom line.

However, City analysts think earnings are about to experience a strong and sustained upturn. Their bright forecasts — which are supported by Legal & General’s plans for further share buybacks — can be seen below:

Year Earnings per share Annual growth Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio 2024 19.41p 164% 11.7 times 2025 24.14p 24% 9.4 times 2026 26.22p 9% 8.6 times

If forecasts are accurate, Legal & General’s flagging share price could be about to march significantly higher again. Over the past five year’s it’s dropped around 17%.

So how realistic are current profits estimates? And should I buy Legal & General shares for my portfolio today?

The bull case

Company profits only improved marginally during the first half of 2024. But an improving UK economy, falling inflation, and an anticipated drop in interest rates are tipped to light a fire under earnings from this point.

The Bank of England cut rates in August and is tipped to introduce several more over the next year.

Legal & General’s also benefitting from an improving bulk annuity market. The UK Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) market stood at record levels last year and — according to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman — will remain “a medium-term driver of growth as pension plans look to shift their liabilities to insurance giants“.

Personally, I’m expecting demand for all of its financial products to rise over the long term, driven by demographic factors. As the number of elderly citizens grow across its markets, so should sales of its pensions, life insurance and wealth products.

The bear case

The City’s bright earnings forecasts reflect expectations of falling inflation and improving economic growth. But of course these events are by no means guaranteed.

China’s economy remains weak, and the US is still flirting with recession. Deteriorating conditions in either country could blow global growth off course. Meanwhile, a full-out war in the Middle East could drive inflation higher again and limit future interest rate cuts.

There’s also risk attributed to Legal & General’s plans to streamline its asset management division. It hopes restructuring will give performance a long-overdue push, but poor execution could cause more problems than it solves.

The verdict

Source: TradingView

While there’s clear risk, I think there’s a good chance Legal & General will stage a strong earnings recovery over the next few years. And this could lift its share price sharply from current levels.

And given the cheapness of its shares — the firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.1 — I’m tempted to increase my current stake. Any reading below 1 suggests a share is undervalued relative to predicted earnings.

With a 9.4% dividend yield too, I think it’s a great value stock that’s worth further research by growth and income investors.