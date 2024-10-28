Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecast for Legal & General shares through to 2026!

Here’s the growth forecast for Legal & General shares through to 2026!

City brokers think profits are about to rocket following recent disappointments. Does this make Legal & General shares a top buy to consider right now?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General Group‘s (LSE:LGEN) one of the FTSE 100‘s most cyclical shares. During economic downturns, profits can dive as consumers rein in non-essential spending. Difficult financial conditions can also bring down the value of the firm’s investments.

Legal & General's earnings record.
Source: TradingView

The financial services giant’s endured two heavy earnings falls in both of the last two years. Weak economic growth, high inflation and elevated interest rates in particular took big bites out of the company’s bottom line.

However, City analysts think earnings are about to experience a strong and sustained upturn. Their bright forecasts — which are supported by Legal & General’s plans for further share buybacks — can be seen below:

YearEarnings per shareAnnual growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
202419.41p164%11.7 times
202524.14p24%9.4 times
202626.22p9%8.6 times

If forecasts are accurate, Legal & General’s flagging share price could be about to march significantly higher again. Over the past five year’s it’s dropped around 17%.

So how realistic are current profits estimates? And should I buy Legal & General shares for my portfolio today?

The bull case

Company profits only improved marginally during the first half of 2024. But an improving UK economy, falling inflation, and an anticipated drop in interest rates are tipped to light a fire under earnings from this point.

The Bank of England cut rates in August and is tipped to introduce several more over the next year.

Legal & General’s also benefitting from an improving bulk annuity market. The UK Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) market stood at record levels last year and — according to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman — will remain “a medium-term driver of growth as pension plans look to shift their liabilities to insurance giants“.

Personally, I’m expecting demand for all of its financial products to rise over the long term, driven by demographic factors. As the number of elderly citizens grow across its markets, so should sales of its pensions, life insurance and wealth products.

The bear case

The City’s bright earnings forecasts reflect expectations of falling inflation and improving economic growth. But of course these events are by no means guaranteed.

China’s economy remains weak, and the US is still flirting with recession. Deteriorating conditions in either country could blow global growth off course. Meanwhile, a full-out war in the Middle East could drive inflation higher again and limit future interest rate cuts.

There’s also risk attributed to Legal & General’s plans to streamline its asset management division. It hopes restructuring will give performance a long-overdue push, but poor execution could cause more problems than it solves.

The verdict

Legal & General's share price performance.
Source: TradingView

While there’s clear risk, I think there’s a good chance Legal & General will stage a strong earnings recovery over the next few years. And this could lift its share price sharply from current levels.

And given the cheapness of its shares — the firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.1 — I’m tempted to increase my current stake. Any reading below 1 suggests a share is undervalued relative to predicted earnings.

With a 9.4% dividend yield too, I think it’s a great value stock that’s worth further research by growth and income investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d put £30,000 into the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have today!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is rebounding as market appetite for British assets picks up. Here's two ways that investors could play…

Read more »

Market Movers

This FTSE 250 stock is up 10% today! Here’s why I think there’s further to go

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 250 stock is flying higher today and outlines why the growth forecast could propel…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Is a global ETF all I need to become a stock market millionaire?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers considers the benefits and costs that come from adopting a fuss-free approach and holding a fund that simply…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I’d fill an empty ISA to build a £1,051 monthly passive income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could build an ISA around top dividend options to achieve a yield in excess of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lloyds shares just fell 9%. Is it time to buy?

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares have sunk after a legal ruling that's triggered fears the bank could face huge motor finance compensation costs.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d consider buying for the boom in private healthcare!

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 company continues to grow its top and bottom lines as it helps the NHS clear the huge…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing almost 90% is the boohoo share price suddenly about to skyrocket?

| Harvey Jones

The boohoo share price has taken an absolute battering for some time but Harvey Jones reckons it might just be…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Growth Shares

Is this the best UK stock under £1 right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades for just 28p. However, Edward Sheldon believes it could rise significantly in the years ahead.

Read more »