Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 stock I’d consider buying for the boom in private healthcare!

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d consider buying for the boom in private healthcare!

This FTSE 250 company continues to grow its top and bottom lines as it helps the NHS clear the huge backlog of cases.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One growth market in the UK in recent years has been private healthcare insurance. A handful of FTSE companies are benefitting from this rising trend, including insurance giant Aviva. Last year, the firm reported that its health insurance sales surged 41%.

Aviva CEO Amanada Blanc said: “We’ve seen individuals looking at the NHS and saying: ‘I can afford to buy health cover, so I will do that.’ So we’ve definitely seen a take-up in individual policies. We’ve also seen small businesses take advantage of the opportunity to protect their employees.”

That’s a reference, of course, to the NHS’s massive backlog of cases. In June, the waiting list reached 7.62m, with the median waiting time for treatment at 14.3 weeks (almost double the pre-pandemic wait).

The new government has called the NHS a “broken” system (though not “beaten“) following years of underinvestment. Things aren’t expected to improve anytime soon, especially with budget pressures and a rapidly rising (and ageing) population.

So the steady growth of private healthcare, which is carrying out more outsourced work for the NHS, seems almost certain. Here’s one FTSE 250 stock that offers investors direct exposure to the trend.

Booming demand

Spire Healthcare Group‘s (LSE: SPI) the second-largest provider of private healthcare in the UK. It runs 38 hospitals and over 50 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms.

The share price is up 84% in five years, giving the firm a £903m market-cap.

The company’s carrying out more work for the NHS and benefitting from both people and businesses paying to avoid long waiting lists. In 2023, revenue rose 13.4% to £1.35bn, while adjusted pre-tax profit rocketed 175% to £38.8m. Free cash flow increased 71.4% to £48m.

This strong performance continued into the first half of 2024. Spire’s revenue rose 12.7% to £762.5m, and adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 20.2% to £26.8m. Growth was boosted by the acquisition of Vita Health Group, a leading provider of mental and physical health services.

NHS revenue increased 5.2%, and the average revenue per case rose 4.7% to £3,495.

For the full year, revenue’s set to jump around 12.3% to £1.53bn. And the firm’s now fully staffed at almost all sites, which should help reduce the need for expensive agency staff. 

CEO Justin Ash said: “Spire stands ready to work with the new government to help address NHS waiting lists.”

Valuation

Looking further ahead, forecasts show steady if unspectacular growth through to 2026.

Revenue
2023£1.35bn
2024£1.53bn
2025£1.62bn
2026£1.72bn

One risk here would be a government U-turn on using the private sector to bring down NHS waiting lists. This doesn’t look likely to me, but it can’t be ruled out.

Another issue is that the stock looks expensive, trading at 26 times trailing earnings. However, analysts see profits growing much faster than revenue, resulting in a cheap forward earnings multiple of 11 for 2026.

There’s also a dividend set to grow rapidly, though the yield‘s currently tiny at just under 1%.

Pure-play stock

According to Spire, more young people than ever are opting for private health insurance. This suggests going private could become the norm for a new generation, even after NHS waiting lists are reduced.

If I wanted pureplay exposure to this theme in my portfolio and had the cash, I’d consider buying shares of Spire Healthcare.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d put £30,000 into the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have today!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is rebounding as market appetite for British assets picks up. Here's two ways that investors could play…

Read more »

Market Movers

This FTSE 250 stock is up 10% today! Here’s why I think there’s further to go

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 250 stock is flying higher today and outlines why the growth forecast could propel…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Is a global ETF all I need to become a stock market millionaire?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers considers the benefits and costs that come from adopting a fuss-free approach and holding a fund that simply…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I’d fill an empty ISA to build a £1,051 monthly passive income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could build an ISA around top dividend options to achieve a yield in excess of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lloyds shares just fell 9%. Is it time to buy?

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares have sunk after a legal ruling that's triggered fears the bank could face huge motor finance compensation costs.

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing almost 90% is the boohoo share price suddenly about to skyrocket?

| Harvey Jones

The boohoo share price has taken an absolute battering for some time but Harvey Jones reckons it might just be…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Growth Shares

Is this the best UK stock under £1 right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades for just 28p. However, Edward Sheldon believes it could rise significantly in the years ahead.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 of BT shares could net me a £2,110 yearly passive income!

| Ben McPoland

This writer likes the passive income potential from BT shares. But will he actually buy the FTSE 100 stalwart for…

Read more »