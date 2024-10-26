Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E under 8, is this the best FTSE 100 passive income stock to buy today?

With a P/E under 8, is this the best FTSE 100 passive income stock to buy today?

Reinvesting dividends is my top approach to earning long-term passive income. But I also like to get in as cheap as I can too.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When we invest with the aim of building up a passive income stream, it’s the dividend yield that counts, right? As long as that’s good, why should the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio matter?

Well, I might invest mainly for dividend income. But that doesn’t mean I’d pass up any share price gains from a potentially undervalued stock.

No, I’d consider that a nice bonus, which could give me a healthy boost should I decide to sell some shares in the future.

Cheap, with dividends

The best kind of company to consider buying for passive income, surely, is one that combines both valuation measures. I’m talking about strong dividend forecasts, plus a low P/E valuation.

The one I have in mind today is NatWest Group (LSE: NWG). The share price is actually up 54% in the past five years.

But that still gives us a forecast P/E of just 7.8 for this year, which is only around half the FTSE 100 long-term average. Oh, and it could drop to around 6.8 based on 2026 forecasts.

And the forecast dividend yield is still a solid 4.9%, growing to 5.8% by 2026.

It’s cover that counts

We might not best serve our long-term passive income goals by chasing the very biggest dividend yields.

Vodafone is a good example, on a forward yield of 10.4% for the current year. But after years of not being able to cover the dividends by earnings, Vodafone plans to slash its 2025 payout in half.

Those uncovered dividends might have looked good while they lasted, but nothing comes free. And Vodafone shareholders have paid with a 73% fall in their share price in the past 10 years.

The shine of a fat dividend can soon wear off if the cost is nearly three-quarters of our capital… and then the income is halved.

There’s always a risk that NatWest could cut its dividend in future too. And that’s the number one reason why I say a passive income portfolio needs to be well diversified.

Cash stream

For now, at least, the NatWest dividend looks to be well covered by forecast earnings. In fact, analysts expect cover of 2.5 times for this year.

And even with dividend growth expected, cover would stay around that level by 2026 if these forecasts turn out to be accurate.

How long these dividends can keep going at this strength is an open question. Do I think the UK has seen its last ever banking crisis? I’d say almost certainly not. And falling interest rates could hit NatWest’s lending margins.

Still, the interim dividend was lifted by 9%. And at Q3 time, the board said it expects “to pay ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit“, while still leaving room for possible share buybacks.

Bottom line

I’d never put too much cash into one income stock. And the banking and finance sector can suffer unduly when the economy is weak.

But for my next passive income investment, while keeping decent diversification, NatWest is among my top candidates.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Will Tesla stock help me become an ISA millionaire?

| Paul Summers

The incredible gains seen in Tesla stock last week have likely made some UK investors very rich indeed. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £20,000 of Lloyds shares could net me in passive income

| Paul Summers

Despite soaring in 2024, Lloyds shares still boast a great dividend yield. Would our writer be willing to invest his…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

My £10-a-day plan to retire early on passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

With a daily investment of £10 over the long term, our writer thinks he could generate enough passive income to…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

4 stocks to consider buying after outstanding earnings

| The Motley Fool Staff

Have you bought any of these stocks since they've reported in the last quarter? They could be worth adding to…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for a tax-free second income of £22,684 a year

| Ben McPoland

Our writer names a FTSE 250 stock he reckons could help power a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA towards a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income? I’d consider buying these dividend stocks

| Paul Summers

No income stream is totally secure but our writer thinks these dividend stocks are great candidates for his own portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 stashed away? Here’s how I’d invest and aim for £20,000 of passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us want a passive income, but sometimes we just need to trust the process and commit to regular…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Here’s what a falling bond market means for growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks have largely continued to march on over the last month, even as fixed-income yields have been increasing. Should…

Read more »