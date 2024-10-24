Member Login
As UK payouts slump, here’s a super-safe dividend share I’d buy!

Finding rock-solid dividend shares to buy can be especially important in uncertain times. Here’s a FTSE 100 passive income star I’d buy right now.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

There’s no such thing as a guaranteed dividend income. As we saw during the pandemic, even the most reliable of dividend shares can reduce, postpone, or cancel shareholder payouts when crises come along.

However, there are steps we as investors can take to reduce the risk of dividend disappointments. Such tactics may be especially important today as fresh data shows British dividends falling again.

Here, I’ll show you how I can protect myself, and discuss a top dividend stock I’d buy if I had cash on hand to invest.

Q3 dividends lowest since 2020

Before I do, let’s have a look at that gloomy UK dividend data from the third quarter. According to Computershare, payouts from British companies slumped 8.1% on a headline basis to £25.6bn. Excluding special dividends, the total was down 3.5% at constant currencies.

As a consequence, the July-August period was the worst third quarter for dividends since 2020, when companies scrambled to save cash following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Computershare said: “The decline reflected steep cuts in the mining sector in particular” while “a stronger pound; unusually low, one-off special dividends; and large share buyback programmes” also hampered investor payout at headline level.

Taking precautions

Investors can’t totally protect themselves against falling dividends. Hardly anyone predicted that Shell — which hadn’t cut dividends since World War Two — would reduce payouts before the pandemic, to cite a famous example.

But we can boost our chances of receiving a strong (and hopefully growing) passive income by choosing companies that have:

  • Market-leading positions in mature industries
  • Diverse revenue streams, for instance through different geographies and product categories
  • Competitive advantages (such as powerful brands and low cost bases)
  • Robust balance sheets, with low debt and dependable cash flows
  • Expertise in defensive, recession-proof industries (such as utilities and healthcare)

The good news is that UK investors can find many shares that meet all or most of these criteria. Defence contractor BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is one I’d buy for my own portfolio.

A top FTSE stock

BAE Systems' dividend history.
Source: TradingView

As you can see, the FTSE 100 company has a long history of dividend growth dating back decades. This is thanks to a variety of factors. Firstly, Western defence spending remains stable regardless of economic conditions. And as a critical supplier to the US and UK militaries, BAE Systems enjoys especially robust earnings visibility.

The business also manufactures a variety of technologies for land, air and sea. So long-term revenues continue to grow even as the nature of warfare evolves over time.

Finally, major defence contractors like this enjoy formidable barriers to entry, thanks to issues like security and expertise. This, in turn, reduces the competitive dangers they face.

BAE Systems isn’t without risk. Supply chain disruption, for instance, is affecting the entire aerospace industry.

Yet City analysts don’t think this will derail the firm’s progressive payout policy, as shown in the table below:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202432.3p8%2.4%
202535.4p10%2.6%
202638.8p10%2.9%

As global defence spending spikes, BAE Systems may be one of the best dividend growth shares to consider today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

