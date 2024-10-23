Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks from which I’m running a mile

2 dividend stocks from which I’m running a mile

There are plenty of generous dividend stocks around but not all of them will be reliable long term. Here are two I won’t be buying.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are hundreds of dividend stocks for British investors to choose from in the FTSE alone. And it’s an advantage that many international investors aren’t fortunate to have. After all, the London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most lucrative income opportunities in the world.

Sadly, not all dividends are equal. Hunting high-yield opportunities is simple enough. Yet these often have a habit of turning into traps that generate some passive income in the short term but fail to keep up in the long run. Don’t forget dividends are funded by excess cash flow. And should that stream of money become compromised, shareholder payouts tend to follow suit.

With that in mind, there are currently two seemingly popular income-generating businesses that I wouldn’t touch.

A new type of insurance

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) has been a terrific performer over the years and is currently offering a jaw-dropping 10.2% yield!

The insurance firm rose to prominence with a fairly simple business model – buy redundant life insurance and let the contracts run. A lack of interest from other insurance giants enabled Phoenix to operate with minimal competition. And it’s a tactic that generated ample cash flow with minimal claim payouts to customers, translating into juicy dividends.

The problem is that as a result of Phoenix’s success, the firm’s grown far too large for this strategy to remain effective. As such, management’s now transitioning away from this strategy and is going to have to compete with insurance titans like Aviva.

The company has little experience in this new domain. And if it can’t carve out a niche for itself, today’s impressive yield might well soon evaporate.

Leveraged telecommunications

Vodafone‘s (LSE:VOD) been a pretty abysmal performer over the last five years. The telecommunications giant’s struggling under the weight of its debt pile now that interest rates have gone through the roof. And we’ve already seen the yield slashed in half — from 10.1% to 5.1% earlier this year.

Yet even at this reduced payout, the shares seem to remain popular among income investors. To be fair, there’s some optimism to be had around a potential turnaround play. The new CEO’s streamlining operations and disposing of non-core assets to reduce the burden of leverage while also refocusing efforts to improve performance in core markets.

Yet earnings are still moving in the wrong direction. And if efforts to right the ship fail, this dividend stock could see its yield cut once again, with the share price falling even further. Yet there have been some encouraging early signs of progress. But given this isn’t the first time management’s promised to deliver a better performance, I’m not willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying FTSE 250 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes, I think the time might just be right to spread my interests and look at the wide range of…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

HSBC is splitting its business. What does this mean for the major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 shuddered yesterday as HSBC announced it will be splitting its business between the East and West from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Would I do better taking a million pounds now or 1p that doubles every day for a month?

| Harvey Jones

Any investor worth their salt would surely prefer to have a million pounds than a single penny. Unless they happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 ETFs to try and beat the FTSE 100 AND the S&P 500!

| Royston Wild

Let's forget the FTSE 100 for a few moments. Here, I'll explain why these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could provide better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How will today’s results affect the 2024-2026 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

The Black Horse Bank released its third-quarter results today. Our writer considers the implications for the stock's three-year dividend forecast.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to earn £9,913 a year in dividend income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's possible to generate an outsized income from a fairly modest investment in a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

| Simon Watkins

Following a change of strategy after demotion from the FTSE 100 in 2019, this firm bounced back into the top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 5%, BAE Systems’ share price looks a bargain to me as big orders keep rolling in

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dipped recently but looks set to rise as big orders continue to flow in, supporting…

Read more »