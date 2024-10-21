Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » With a P/E ratio of just 3.76, is this FTSE 100 stock an undervalued gem?

With a P/E ratio of just 3.76, is this FTSE 100 stock an undervalued gem?

Jon Smith highlights a FTSE 100 stock that’s flashing up as undervalued on his radar, partly due to a recent fall in the share price.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way I use to value stocks is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. By using a benchmark fair value figure of 10, I can get a quick sanity check if a company’s potentially undervalued. So when I spotted a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E ratio of under 4, it naturally got me curious to dig deeper.

Recent results

The company’s Centrica (LSE:CNA). The stock’s down 21% over the past year, hitting fresh 52-week lows less than a month back.

The owner of British Gas has struggled so far this year, with the H1 2024 results showing a sharp fall in profit. Profit before tax dropped from £2.07bn a year back to £1.1bn, with adjusted operating profit falling by a similar amount from £2.08bn to £1.04bn.

The disappointing figures were blamed on a few factors, including “no repeat of one-off cost recoveries in British Gas Energy” for this period.

It also flagged a “more normalised external environment”, with lower commodity prices. However, when looking forward the management team’s optimistic, especially due to “the investments [being made] in… data capabilities, product innovation and customer service”.

Understanding the ratio

The P/E ratio focuses on two factors, the current earnings per share and the share price. With the drop in profits, the earnings per share has fallen from 73p this time last year to 25.1p. This acts to push up the P/E ratio. However, the sharp dip in the share price over the same period has acted to partially offset this, keeping the ratio at a low level.

Such a low ratio could indicate a couple of things to me. Firstly, it could be that the stock genuinely is undervalued. From here, if the earnings stay the same, I’d expect the share price to rally in order to get the ratio to a fairer value in the coming couple of years. The extent of the gains could be large. If the earnings per share stay the same and the stock doubles in value, the ratio would still only be close to 8!

The other implication is that people simply don’t want to own the stock. If enough investors think that profits will continue to dip, the share price will keep tumbling. Put another way, the ratio might be low because no value buyers think that it’s worth investing.

The bigger picture

As a risk, I should note that the P/E ratio is just one snippet of information that I should use when thinking about buying a stock. Yet in this case, I do think it offers me a good insight.

The latest results don’t flag up anything material that I think will be a long-term problem for the company. The sector (utilities) is one that has a proven track record. It’s also a defensive play that I can use to try and protect the rest of my portfolio from a stock market crash.

Therefore, when I put all of this together, I’m seriously thinking about buying some Centrica shares as a value play for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

History shows this is how the FTSE 100 could react to further interest rate cuts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at what happened to the FTSE 100 last time interest rates fell, but flags up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 300 shares of this FTSE 250 stock for £100 in annual passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying 300 shares of this FTSE 250 enterprise could earn me an extra £100 of income. But this could grow…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A sold-off FTSE 100 giant I’d buy to try and double my money!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 100 stalwart has taken quite a few hits in 2024. But I see an explosive growth opportunity on…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

It’s possible to start investing with under £1,000 – here’s how I’d do it!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has been around the block in the stock market. Here's his take on how he'd start investing from…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by putting £900 a month into just a few shares!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in just a small number of carefully chosen blue-chip shares, this writer believes he could aim for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in the S&P 500 five years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the impressive gains that investors have enjoyed thanks to the S&P 500's remarkable five-year…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a £2,000 second income by investing £200 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the right kind of shares to buy and hold for the long run can turn even a small monthly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £300 to start buying shares in 3 simple steps

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines the approach he'd take, in three steps, to start buying shares for the first time and on…

Read more »