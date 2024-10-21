Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yield dividend shares and an ETF I’d buy to target a £1,080 passive income in 2025!

2 high-yield dividend shares and an ETF I’d buy to target a £1,080 passive income in 2025!

A lump sum invested across this high-yield FTSE 250 share and this ETF could create a four-figure income next year, reckons Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for high-yield dividend shares to buy right now. I’m also looking to diversify my holdings by buying a big-paying exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Here are three such investments on my list today. As you can see, the dividend yields on these London Stock Exchange-listed instruments sail above a forward average of 3.6% for FTSE 100 shares.

Dividend stockForward dividend yield
Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)7.6%
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels ETF (LSE:FAHY)6.7%

Dividends are never guaranteed. But if forecasts are accurate, a £15k investment spread equally across these shares and this ETF would give me a £1,080 passive income in 2025.

I’m confident, too, that dividends will march higher over the time. Here’s why I’d buy them if I had the cash on hand to invest today.

Greencoat UK Wind

Energy producers like Greencoat UK Wind are often considered some of the safest dividend stocks to buy.

Keeping turbines in good working order can be an expensive, earnings-damaging business. But companies like this also enjoy excellent profits visibility thanks to their ultra-defensive operations. This can make them more stable dividend payers than many other UK shares.

Electricity demand remains stable whatever economic, political, or social crisis comes along. And so Greencoat UK Wind, which produces power from 49 sites and sells it onto energy suppliers, enjoys a steady flow of income it can pay to its shareholders.

Greencoat UK Wind's asset locations.
Source: Greencoat UK Wind

While dividends are never guaranteed, Greencoat’s vow to pay “an attractive and sustainable dividend that increases in line with RPI” has been in effect since its IPO a decade ago.

In fact, dividends in 2023 rose almost 30% year on year, soaring past retail price inflation (RPI) of 13.4%. Greencoat is able to keep this record up as the majority of its contracts are linked to either RPI or consumer price inflation (CPI).

Given the bright outlook for renewable energy demand, I think Greencoat UK could be a top dividend payer for years.

Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels ETF

The Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels ETF provides a way for investors to profit from the bond market. More specifically, it aims to measure “the performance of ‘Fallen Angels,’ bonds that were previously rated investment grade and were subsequently downgraded to high yield bonds”.

Around 85% of credit ratings on its corporate bonds are rated BB, with the remainder at B.

Fund holdings.
Top 10 fund holdings. Source: Invesco

While ratings go much lower, these sub-investment-grade securities mean that investors are still exposed to a higher level of credit risk than other bond-holding funds. A downgraded rating is a sign of problems with the bond issuer’s underlying financial health.

However, with this greater risk comes the potential for greater reward. And in this case the dividend yield is a whisker away from 7%.

What’s more, the fund has an ongoing annual charge of 0.45%, which provides solid value. It’s another way I’d consider targeting a huge passive income next year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’m considering buying in November for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is hunting for top-tier stocks that have reliably generated passive income for investors for years. These two could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the BT share price hit 200p in the next year? Here’s what the experts reckon

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price is climbing and the future finally looks brighter. Harvey Jones would love to see the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £20,000 in the FTSE 250 a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 250 has had a superb run over the past year. Here, Christopher Ruane digs into the numbers and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Shell shares three years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

It's been a volatile few years for the Shell share price but long-term investors have been rewarded for their loyalty.…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite cheap growth shares to consider today!

| Royston Wild

These UK growth shares look cheap based on current earnings forecasts. Here's why our writer Royston Wild thinks they're worth…

Read more »

US Stock

Here’s the growth forecast for Tesla stock through to 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the earnings per share forecasts and ties it in with the projection of where…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Why this AIM stock is one to consider buying now

| Kevin Godbold

This AIM stock is backed by a profitable, growing business but it's also making decent advances in the North American…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
US Stock

The S&P 500 bull market’s 2 years old. Is it time to bank some profits for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last two years, the S&P 500 index has risen about 60%. Is now the time to take some…

Read more »