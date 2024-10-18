Member Login
This stunning passive income stock just paid me £217. All part of my plan to make a million

Harvey Jones explains how receiving a regular passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares should deliver a large capital sum towards his retirement.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Wealth manager M&G‘s (LSE: MNG) one of the highest-yielding passive income stocks on the entire FTSE 100 with a trailing yield of 9.44%. That’s why I bought it.

If M&G can maintain shareholder payouts I can expect a steady stream of dividends over the years. In fact, I received a payment today, and didn’t have to lift a finger to get it. That’s why they call it passive income.

I bought M&G shares on three occasions last year – in July, September and November. In total, I invested £4,000.

The M&G share price has gone nowhere, but I don’t care

The M&G share price plunged 13% in March after poorly-received full-year 2023 results. Over one year, the shares are up a modest 5.19%.

So what went wrong and, possibly more importantly, why aren’t I worried about it?

M&G had a solid 2023, in my view. Adjusted operating profit before tax beat forecasts to jump 27.5% to £797m, beating consensus of £750m.

Yet the was stock sold off because investors were disappointed by a meagre dividend increase of just a 10th of a penny, from 19.6p to 19.7p. Dividend growth’s been slow, as this chart shows, but given the sky-high yield, I’m not too worried.


Chart by TradingView

On 4 September, M&G disappointed again by reporting net outflows of £1.5bn for the six months to 30 June. Adjusted pre-tax operating profits fell 3.8% to £375m.

Again, I’m not too worried, because the market was volatile over the summer. In fact, I’m feeling quite chipper today, as most investors are, after a good week for both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 in the US.

This isn’t the only dividend I’m getting

If the UK economy picks up and the US Federal Reserve engineers a soft landing, then M&G’s next results may be a lot brighter. Also, the dividend will look even more attractive as interest rates fall and bond yields and savings rates follow. Assuming that happens, of course. We’re not out of the woods yet.

While the share price has disappointed, I’m happy with my second income stream. Today’s £217.07 isn’t my first dividend. On 9 May, M&G paid me a bumper £408.27. On 3 November last year, I bagged £135.59.

So in the last year, I’ve got a total of £760.93. I automatically reinvest every penny. So far my dividends have bought me 364 extra M&G shares at no extra cost, lifting my total to 3,289. Those shares will pay me more dividends in future, which I will reinvest to buy yet more M&G shares, in an endless virtuous circle.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed of course. M&G has to generate the cash to pay them. Also, if the share falls, what I’ve gained in income I could lose in capital.

Over the longer run, I expect to end up comfortably ahead on both fronts. So how do I plan to turn these small, regular payments into a £1m portfolio? By investing in a spread of dividend-paying stocks that keep sending me regular cash payments throughout the year, and reinvesting them again and again and again.

My second income’s turning into capital for my retirement, and I don’t have to do anything to earn it. Apart from buy the shares in the first place.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

