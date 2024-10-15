Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the latest FTSE 100 dividend forecast, and it’s growing

Here’s the latest FTSE 100 dividend forecast, and it’s growing

Despite a generally good year for UK share prices so far in 2024, yields are still strong. And the dividend forecast suggests more to come.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s a while since I’ve felt this bullish about the dividend forecast for the UK stock market.

The latest Dividend Dashboard, from AJ Bell, shows an analyst consensus for a 1% rise in dividend cash this year. And there’s a further 7% rise pencilled in for 2025, to reach £83.9bn.

That wouldn’t quite get us to 2018’s all-time record of £85.2bn. But we might miss by only a whisker.

For the past few years, analysts have started out with big hopes and pared them back a bit as the months pass, though. But even with that, I still share the optimism.

Buyback boost

A quick look at the first couple of days of this week alone shows dozens of FTSE 100 companies engaged in share buybacks.

Barclays and HSBC Holdings, BP and Shell, BAE Systems, Tesco, Prudential… they’re all doing it. It’s not just a few sectors, it’s across the board.

When such a diverse range of firms want to buy their own shares at today’s prices, it makes me want to join in.

And buybacks should boost future per-share dividends.

Risky big yields?

Let’s look at one of the biggest yields.

Savings and investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG) is forecast to pay a 9.7% dividend yield in 2024.

That’s not guaranteed, as no dividend ever can be. But we’re inching closer to the end of the year, with no obvious problems so far. And that lifts my optimism.

With such a big yield, I’m usually wary. Will there be enough earnings to cover it? What do the next few years look like? Have we had cuts in recent years, and does future cash look a bit weak?

Those things went wrong for Vodafone, set to slash its 2025 dividend in half. For years, it just wasn’t generating the cash to give me any confidence in its big dividends. And that’s finally come back to bite.

Future outlook

I haven’t decided whether I’d buy M&G. But forecast earnings look comfortably ahead of dividends, with cover of around 1.35 times. For this kind of company, which is not capital intensive, I think that’s fine.

There’s been no dividend cut in the past decade, and I see no reason to fear one in the next few years.

There is specific risk, as M&G is coming out of a tough patch when people pulled back on their use of investment services. We’re not out of those woods yet. And inflation is still a worry, keeping people’s hands more firmly in their pockets.

The whole Footsie

But across the FTSE 100, I’m seeing similarly upbeat earnings expectations. Cover is a bit thin in some cases, but it generally looks strong to me.

As a general caution, the Dividend Dashboard points out that we’ve had 137 dividend cuts from today’s FTSE 100 stocks in the past decade. Of those, 74 were in 2019 and 2020 (and some, like the banks, quickly came back).

Dividend investing is never a no-risk strategy. But right now, I do think the potential reward-to-risk ratio from FTSE 100 dividends might be the best I’ve seen for some time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, BAE Systems, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, Prudential Plc, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 10% in a month with a 10% yield! Is this stock a no-brainer buy for a second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought this FTSE 100 stock because it offered an unmissable double-digit yield. Now he's wondering whether it will…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares that are smashing the rest of the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that are well ahead of the FTSE 100 average for both the dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d love to buy this FTSE 100 value stock today

| Paul Summers

This top-tier value stock has massively trailed the FTSE 100 so far in 2024. But as inflation holds steady and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 87%, is this once-famous stock set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

Unlike the roaring Rolls-Royce share price, this growth stock and former household name has totally bombed. But is it due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As investor sentiment sinks, is the stock market about to crash?

| Royston Wild

Investor confidence has dropped sharply in recent quarters, data from Saxo Bank shows. Is a stock market crash coming? And…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I wanted to invest in Nvidia, I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock at a 12% discount

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has certainly rediscovered its mojo in October. However, this investor thinks there might be a better alternative in…

Read more »

US Stock

If I’d invested £1k a year ago in the S&P 500, here’s how much more I’d have versus the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons behind the difference in performance of the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 and outlines…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Up more than 50%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

The multi-year outlook for this FTSE 250 business is bullish and the sector's recovering, so is there still good value…

Read more »