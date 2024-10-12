Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 80%, is there any hope for penny stock Helium One?

Down 80%, is there any hope for penny stock Helium One?

This penny stock collapsed at the end of 2023 as shareholders suffered massive equity dilution. But as revenue nears, is there hope for a comeback?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The shares of penny stock Helium One Global (LSE:HE1) have been on a rollercoaster ride this year. Since the start of 2024, they’ve skyrocketed over 300%! Yet, zooming out to the last 12 months, they’re still down a massive 80%.

Seeing this sort of volatility from micro-cap companies is hardly anything new. This segment of the stock market is notorious for enormous price fluctuations, and Helium One’s clearly no exception. So what’s going on with this penny stock? And is now a good time to start buying?

The power of expectations

Despite what its £63m market capitalisation would suggest, Helium One doesn’t actually make any money yet. The firm’s engaged with helium exploration within Tanzania.

Despite being one of the most abundant elements in the universe, helium gas is difficult to find naturally concentrated in a single location. As such, it’s quite a valuable substance, given its usefulness in the healthcare and aerospace industries.

So it isn’t hard to understand why investors have gotten quite excited at the prospect of an enormous helium deposit within Helium One’s exploration zone. It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride, but following a recent update from management in September, the group’s efforts are seemingly starting to pay off.

A feasibility study has been completed, a commercial development plan formalised, and mining license requests submitted. It seems Helium One’s on the verge of finally generating some revenue in the near future, explaining the recent surge in valuation.

Yet, given that the group’s now closer than ever to reaching production, why are shares still trading at a massive discount compared to a year ago?

A buying opportunity or a trap?

There’s no denying that Helium One’s made some excellent progress. Yet, there’s still a long road ahead. Even after revenue finally starts to flow, it could be a long time before any profits start to follow. In the meantime, the company’s short on cash.

Several rounds of fundraising have already taken place. Consequently, a massive amount of shareholder dilution has occurred. In June 2023, the company had roughly 820 million shares outstanding. Six months later, this increased to 3.4 billion. And given the cost of developing a mining site, I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more dilution further down the road.

At the same time, with a valuation driven almost entirely by future production expectations, the slightest hiccup or speed bump could also trigger further volatility in the stock price.

All things considered, there’s still enormous risk attached to this business. Failing to keep up with expectations will likely make future fundraising exceptionally challenging. It may even potentially compromise Helium One’s ability to stay afloat. Yet, if it’s successful, the explosive gains from production could more than make up for the volatility.

For my portfolio, the risk’s too high right now. But I’ll be keeping close tabs on this business moving forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in the FTSE 100 25 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Has the FTSE 100 been a winner over the last 25 years? Muhammad Cheema takes a look at this and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 9 or 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he believes careful selection of not that many quality blue-chip shares could help him aim for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for almost £2,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

With only a few thousand in savings and £100 to invest a month, our writer considers a strategy to aim…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 great purebred UK shares that don’t rely on the US economy

| The Motley Fool Staff

UK stocks or American shares? Despite fantastic performance from US markets in recent years, the answer may not be as…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I’d build a passive income portfolio with £10k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Building a decent passive income portfolio isn't hard. Here’s how Edward Sheldon would go about doing it with a £10k…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is up 23% in a month! But I’d still avoid it like the plague!

| James Beard

Even though the Ocado share price has risen more than 20% over the past four weeks, our writer explains why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is boohoo about to surge like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Kevin Godbold

The Rolls-Royce share price performance has been phenomenal, but can boohoo group stage a strong turnaround soon too?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 4.5% in a week, should I add this FTSE 100 miner to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Mining stocks fell this week as optimism about China's stimulus faded. Is it a buying opportunity for our author’s Stocks…

Read more »