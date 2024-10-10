Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Shell share price could rocket past 3,000p, analysts claim, if oil heads for $300

The Shell share price could rocket past 3,000p, analysts claim, if oil heads for $300

In today’s uncertain times the Shell share price could go anywhere, in any direction, says Harvey Jones. But he still thinks the oil and gas giant offers brilliant long-term value.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price has been relatively becalmed lately but that could change in an instant.

These are frightening times, as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies. Where the oil price goes next is anybody’s guess.

And people have been guessing. There are some “wild oil price forecasts” out there, according to Oilprice.com, with some analysts saying oil could top $300 a barrel if Iran launches a full blockade of the Gulf of Hormuz. That’s the world’s most vital oil cargo lane, with 21m barrels passing through every day.

An uncertain time for the oil price

That’s the extreme scenario. Iran backer China doesn’t want to see the oil price rocket like that. But it demonstrates the level of concern out there.

Another risk is that Israel strikes Iranian energy infrastructure. Hitting its export capacity could take 1.5m barrels of crude a day off the market. Then again, Israel’s backer the US doesn’t want pricier oil either, with the presidential election weeks away.

Shell’s shares are down 2.38% over the last year. They’ve crept up in recent days, but Middle East tensions have had surprisingly little impact so far.

The 16 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts for Shell have set a median target of 3,092.5p. That’s up 19.7% from today’s 2,579p. The maximum estimate is 3,603.5p, which is almost 40% higher. If oil heads towards $300 it could smash through that.

Interestingly, none predict the share price will fall. That’s quite unusual, especially with so many analysts involved.

Yet it could happen. Early excitement over recent Chinese stimulus has quickly ebbed, squeezing the oil price. After nudging $81 a barrel, Brent crude is back to around $77.

Oilprice.com says many traders are still aggressively shorting oil, due to a large rise in inventory levels. The selling could continue even if Israel does strike Iran, provided it avoids its oil and nuclear installations.

So much for geopolitics. What about Shell itself? Frankly, the FTSE 100 oil and gas giant looks great value whatever the geopolitical weather, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.1.

Top FTSE 100 value stock

Its price-to-sales ratio is now just 0.7, which means investors are essentially paying 70p for each £1 of sales it makes.

Shell’s revenues rocketed during the energy shock, from $29.8bn in 2021 to $64.8bn in 2021. However, they fell almost as fast in 2023, halving to $32.6bn.

That’s still an awful lot of dollars though. It allowed Shell to return $8.4bn to shareholders through dividends and $14.6bn through share buybacks. It continues to spend $3.5bn on share buybacks every quarter.

The trailing yield of 3.9% is disappointing but it’s forecast to hit 4.1% this year, nicely covered 2.9 times by earnings. In the longer run, the board aims to deliver a progressive dividend to shareholders with growth of around 4% annually. No guarantees, of course.

As ever, it’s the longer run that matters. Nobody knows whether oil will plunge to $50 or spike to $300 over the next few weeks. Shell looks good value today and the only thing that stopping me from buying its shares is that I’ve just been filling my boots with rival BP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 30% penny stock crash on 30 October!

| Ben McPoland

Investors in AIM-listed small-cap and penny stocks could be in for a fright later this month when the budget is…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesla share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price has been going pretty much sideways since 2021, and its robotaxi event hasn't had much of…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Can this 8%+ yielding penny share maintain its dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer holds this penny share and likes its yield of over 8%. But recent business performance has made him…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I could make a 10% yield via dividend shares for a juicy second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could build a diversified portfolio of stocks with an exceptionally high yield for his second…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Top Stocks

5 top ETFs Fools own in their Stocks and Shares ISAs

| The Motley Fool Staff

Do you own any ETFs in your Stocks and Shares ISA? Here, five Fools reveal why they have positions in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy the S&P 500 now?

| Paul Summers

The S&P 500 has been on a tear for many years. But a (very) frothy valuation leaves our Foolish writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the easyJet share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the strong recovery in the easyJet share price over the last couple of years. Now…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

The GSK share price is up 6.6% as investors celebrate, but still looks cheap with a P/E of 9.4!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the GSK share price rebound this morning after a great big legal cloud has…

Read more »