How I could make a 10% yield via dividend shares for a juicy second income

How I could make a 10% yield via dividend shares for a juicy second income

Jon Smith explains how he could build a diversified portfolio of stocks with an exceptionally high yield for his second income stream.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Image source: Getty Images

When I consider the potential investment yields on offer for a second income, I always set a Cash ISA as the benchmark. At the moment, the best easy access rate I can find is 5.1%. Given that the risk of loss of capital is low, alternatives like dividend stocks need to pay me a higher yield, given the fluctuations in share prices. Based on the current market, I think I could potentially earn a yield of 10%. Here’s the lowdown.

Using the power of diversification

It might surprise some to know that there are currently five stocks in either the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 that have a dividend yield above 10%. I could simply invest in these options and call it a day. However, five income stocks in a portfolio isn’t that diversified. If one of those five decided to cut the dividend, my income would fall by 20%.

After all, we’re talking about ultra-high yield dividend shares here. The risk is higher than with companies with a lower yield. Therefore, I want to try and add more to the pot. This isn’t impossible and can actually be done fairly easily.

For example, Ithaca Energy has a dividend yield of 16.72%. The TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE:TFIF) has a yield of 9.33%. Even though this is below the 10% threshold, if I invest an equal amount in both stocks, my average yield becomes 13.03%.

Therefore, I can build my portfolio up using similar companies and still have an average yield at 10% even though some of the individual shares have a yield below my target.

A contender to include

In terms of a stock I’d look to include if I was pursuing this strategy, the TwentyFour Income Fund would definitely be on the list.

I’d use the stock as a sustainable dividend payer. It has a strong track record of consistent payments over several years. It typically pays out funds on a quarterly basis, which I see as a positive as it avoids me having to wait an entire year to get paid.

The fund primarily invests in asset-backed securities. As the name suggests, these are financial products that have some form of protection attached. For example, a mortgage is an asset-backed security. The owner of the loan gets paid interest, but also has the physical property as an asset in case of default from the borrower.

By targeting high-yield securities, TwentyFour can generate good levels of income that can be paid out to shareholders on a regular basis. The share price should reflect the overall value of the portfolio. Over the past year, the stock is up 8%.

As a risk, the firm does have exposure to areas like student loans and credit card debt. There’s a higher chance of default and so the company needs to carefully choose what to invest in.

Weighing it all up

I’m not going to claim that this portfolio averaging 10% is a low-risk idea. But I do think that it goes to show that with some imagination and research, I can make my money work harder than simply putting it in a Cash ISA.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

