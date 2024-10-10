Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can this 8%+ yielding penny share maintain its dividend?

Can this 8%+ yielding penny share maintain its dividend?

Our writer holds this penny share and likes its yield of over 8%. But recent business performance has made him question whether to hang on to the stock.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of investors like the idea that buying a penny share could sometimes mean paying pennies for something that turns out to be worth a lot more in future.

But penny shares can be potentially lucrative in other ways too. Some pay substantial dividends. For example, one I own yields over 8%. I like that passive income and plan to keep holding the share – but will the payout continue?

Strong market position

The dividend in question has not yet sent me up the wall, but what goes up walls is something this company knows a fair bit about.

As the seller of one in five household tiles used across the country, Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT) has a strong position in the market. After it bought assets from a competitor that entered liquidation this summer, I think it could be even more competitively positioned.

Over the long term, I expect demand for tiles to be fairly resilient. New houses are being built and old ones refurbished.

Still, that does not mean Topps is immune to the housing cycle. Indeed, this is one of the key risks I see with this penny share. After reporting a record in terms of revenue for its most recent full year, the group announced this month that its 2024 sales revenues are likely to be around 6% lower than the previous year.

The company described the trading environment as “very challenging across the whole year”. I think that could continue to be the case.

Maintaining the dividend could be challenging

Last year, the company’s dividend was not covered by basic earnings. At the interim stage this year, the dividend was held flat. Again it was not covered. Adjusted earnings per share of 1p did not cover the 1.2p payout. And at the basic earnings level, the picture was even worse, with a loss of 1.1p per share.

As part of its interim report, the board outlined multiple contingencies it has considered in the event of “a severe but plausible trading scenario”. Among others, it considered suspending the dividend.

For now, I do not think the company’s trading merits a “severe” label. I also think the board will be keen to maintain the dividend if it possibly can. And adjusted net cash of £19m at the end of the first half gives it some financial cushion.

The high yield is helping support it, in my view. If the dividend is cut, let alone axed altogether, I think the share price could tumble.

Why I still like the investment case

Still, the recent earnings picture has not been encouraging. The trading environment remains difficult. Unless things improve markedly, I see a real risk that the dividend will not be sustained at its current level in coming years.

As a long-term investor though, I continue to like Topps’ strong position in a market that may see uneven but still ongoing demand. I have no plans to sell the penny share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Topps Tiles Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 30% penny stock crash on 30 October!

| Ben McPoland

Investors in AIM-listed small-cap and penny stocks could be in for a fright later this month when the budget is…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesla share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price has been going pretty much sideways since 2021, and its robotaxi event hasn't had much of…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I could make a 10% yield via dividend shares for a juicy second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could build a diversified portfolio of stocks with an exceptionally high yield for his second…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Top Stocks

5 top ETFs Fools own in their Stocks and Shares ISAs

| The Motley Fool Staff

Do you own any ETFs in your Stocks and Shares ISA? Here, five Fools reveal why they have positions in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy the S&P 500 now?

| Paul Summers

The S&P 500 has been on a tear for many years. But a (very) frothy valuation leaves our Foolish writer…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price could rocket past 3,000p, analysts claim, if oil heads for $300

| Harvey Jones

In today's uncertain times the Shell share price could go anywhere, in any direction, says Harvey Jones. But he still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the easyJet share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the strong recovery in the easyJet share price over the last couple of years. Now…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

The GSK share price is up 6.6% as investors celebrate, but still looks cheap with a P/E of 9.4!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the GSK share price rebound this morning after a great big legal cloud has…

Read more »