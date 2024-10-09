Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are Warren Buffett’s top 5 stocks to own right now!

Zaven Boyrazian highlights Warren Buffett’s largest five stock positions, making up almost 75% of the legendary investor’s portfolio.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett is watched closely by members of the investing community across the globe. The billionaire investor has managed to almost double the performance of the stock market for the last 60 years by buying high-quality companies at reasonable prices.

Other investors are constantly wondering what his next purchase is going to be. But these stocks aren’t necessarily his best picks in the stock market. Instead, Buffett’s top stocks to own are more likely the ones he’s already heavily invested in. And as of the latest Berkshire Hathaway filings, 73% of his entire portfolio is concentrated into just five companies.

Buffett’s biggest holdings

Investors are often told to remain diversified. It’s a sound piece of advice, given it helps reduce risk as well as the impact of any single position tanking a portfolio. Yet, Buffett has a reputation for taking a more concentrated approach to investing on the basis that he knows what he’s doing. Given his stellar track record, it’s hard to argue.

So where has he concentrated the bulk of his investment portfolio?

CompanyIndustryNumber of Shares OwnedProportion of Portfolio
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)Technology400,000,00031.4%
American ExpressFinancial Services151,610,70013.1%
Bank of America CorpBanks802,668,86011.8%
Coca Cola Co.Beverages25,460,000,0009.5%
Chevron Corp.Oil & Gas18,553,059,7286.9%

It’s a fairly diverse set of companies, each operating in a different industry with alternative drivers and weaknesses. So while concentrated, Buffett’s seemingly keeping his top holdings well-balanced rather than putting all his eggs into a single sector.

So given these are seemingly Buffett’s top stocks to own, should investors simply follow in his footsteps and copy his holdings?

Even the best companies have risks

Let’s zoom in on Buffett’s largest investment – Apple. There’s a lot to like about this technology giant. Since the release of the iPhone back in 2007, the firm has been on an upward trajectory. It’s been releasing new products and services almost every year, building a powerful brand in the process. And the financial impact of the group’s success is clear when looking at the stock price.

Over the last 10 years, the shares of Apple are up almost 800%! And given the group is set to benefit from the sudden rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, this trend may continue for years or even decades to come. With that in mind, it’s not hard to understand why Buffett has become so bullish on this enterprise.

Having said that, Apple’s future success isn’t guaranteed. In fact, there are numerous threats the company’s currently facing, the most concerning of which is a lawsuit by the Department of Justice relating to anti-competitive practices.

Depending on the outcome of these allegations, the firm could find itself in quite a lot of hot water. But even if the firm emerges unscathed, today’s price-to-earnings ratio of 34 indicates high-performance expectations from shareholders. And failing to meet these lofty targets could spark significant share price volatility.

Apple may well be a winning investment in the long run. As could Buffett’s other top holdings. But investors need to carefully scrutinise the potential and risk of each company before blindly walking into an investment. After all, even Buffett doesn’t always get it right.

