Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a bargain-basement valuation now, is it time for me to buy this FTSE bank stock?

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is it time for me to buy this FTSE bank stock?

This FTSE banking giant looks extremely undervalued to me on several measures and is supported by strong income growth prospects in high-value sectors.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The share price of the FTSE 100’s Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) has risen 44% since the 12-month traded low of £5.71.

However, such a rise does not mean there is no value left in a stock. This is far from the case with this emerging market banking specialist, in my view.

Are the shares cheap right now?

To work my way towards answering this question, I start with some key stock valuation measures, including the price-to-book ratio (P/B).

Standard Chartered currently trades at a P/B of just 0.5 – joint bottom (with Barclays) of its group of competitors.

These have an average P/B of 0.7 and also include NatWest and Lloyds on 0.8, and HSBC on 0.9. So Standard Chartered is cheap on this basis.

The same can be said of its relative valuation on the price-to-sales ratio (P/S). It trades presently at just 1.5 against a competitor average of 2.1.

So, exactly how cheap is it in cash terms? To work this out, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

It shows that the bank’s shares are 62% undervalued right now at its £8.20 price. This means that a fair value for the stock is £21.58.

It may go lower or higher than that, given the vagaries of the market. Nonetheless, it underlines to me that it looks like it is at a bargain-basement price right now.

Where’s the growth going to come from?

A key risk to the bank is declining interest rate margins between loans offered and deposits received in several countries. This is a function of the broader fall in interest rates in several major global economies.

As it stands though, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Standard Chartered’s earnings will grow by 11.9% a year to end-2026.

Crucially for me, it is focusing on growth areas that are not dependent on this differential in loan and deposit interest rates. Instead, these businesses make money from fees for high-value services given.

Wealth management is a prime example, especially in high-growth countries such as India. The bank’s income from this business jumped 27% year on year in H1 2024, to $618m.

Its Global Banking business (including capital markets activities and lending) is another. This saw an 11% increase in income over the same period to $488m.

Overall in H1, the bank’s reported profit before tax rose 5% to $3.492bn.

Will I buy the shares?

I like that most of its business is in high-growth emerging markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. These are regions with major demand for high-value fee-based banking services.

I also like that the bank has a target to keep costs below $12bn to 2026, alongside its growth strategy.

And I am a fan of the regular share buybacks undertaken that provide some support to the share price.

However, aged over 50 now with a focus on shares generating dividends yields over 7%, I cannot bring myself to buy it. The stock currently returns just 2.6%, although this is forecast to rise to 3.2% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026.

That said, if I were at an earlier stage in my investment journey, I would certainly buy the stock for the reasons above.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price now a screaming buy for me after falling 10% this month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones watched the Greggs share price climb and climb, but decided it was too expensive for him. Should he…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

3 super S&P 500 stocks that could smash global ETFs over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that allocating some capital to top S&P 500 stocks can significantly boost an investor's financial returns over the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 insider’s selling but 2 brokers say “buy”. What’s going on?

| James Beard

A director of this FTSE 250 retailer has sold £114m of stock but brokers rate its shares a Buy. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E of 7.7 is the Lloyds share price back in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has enjoyed watching the Lloyds share price rise and rise over the last year, while its dividends are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP, Phoenix Group and Rolls-Royce are 3 shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been attracting attention recently. But the oil giant's not the only stock UK investors have been snapping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 54% in 5 years, is the worst over for the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Since October 2019, the Vodafone share price has been the worst performer on the FTSE 100. But our writer thinks…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s the second income strategy I wish I’d followed when I started investing

| Mark David Hartley

I've made many mistakes while working towards a second income from dividends. If I'd used this strategy, I'd have avoided…

Read more »

Halloween concept. a couple of people dressed as witches and vampires with pumpkins for heads
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 bargains this October!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has risen strongly in 2024. But there are still plenty of brilliant bargains to be found this…

Read more »