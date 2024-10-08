Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I sell my 3 favourite UK growth stocks and buy my 3 worst performers?

Should I sell my 3 favourite UK growth stocks and buy my 3 worst performers?

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to take the profits on his three most successful growth stocks, and plough the money back into his three biggest flops.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I buy FTSE growth shares with the aim of holding through thick and thin, to give them time to realise their full potential. But is this the right strategy?

Instead of buying and holding, a different school of thought suggests investors sell their winners every year or so, and reinvest their gains in some of their worst performers.

This works on the assumption that stock performance is cyclical. Successful stocks tend to be expensive, poor performers cheaper. Selling high and buying low is every investor’s dream, isn’t it?

Time to buy, hold or sell?

Also, success tends to come in waves. I’ve seen this with my three best performers over the last year: private equity specialist 3i Group, insurer Just Group and outsourcer Costain Group.

As my table shows, they’ve had a brilliant run lately. I also suspect they may struggle to maintain their momentum.


One monthOne yearTwo yearsFive years
3i Group5.87%64.54%183.04%198.04%
Just Group0.14%106.1%118.83%155.5%
Costain Group-2.87%80.6%153.75%-35.51%

My three worst performers have had a dismal few years.


One monthOne yearTwo yearsFive years
Burberry Group4.3%-64.22%-66.01 %-68.14%
Aston Martin-27.43%-58.47%-83.39%-96.94%
GSK-12.29%-1.84%9.87%-16.03%

The longest I’ve held any of these stocks is just 15 months. So luckily I haven’t lost 96.94% of my original stake, as I would have done if I’d bought Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML) five years ago. At the same time, I’m not sitting on a 198.04% gain, as I would with 3i Group.

I only bought Aston Martin a month ago, and I’m already down 30%. I rarely put money into highly volatile stocks like this one. Basically, I had a small amount of cash left in my portfolio, and decided to have a flutter.

I knew what I was getting into. On 20 September I wrote that “Aston Martin makes sleek luxury cars but as an investment it’s been a wheezing old banger”, going bust seven times since it was set up in 1913.

Investing is a long-term game

I took a chance because the group is in transition mode, as it lines up its Vantage luxury supercar and upgraded DBX707 models. It had also just appointed a new CEO in Adrian Hallmark, fresh from a successful stint at Bentley Motors. I thought that might bode well. I was wrong.

On 30 September the board set it was likely to miss full-year targets, blaming supply chain delays and weak Chinese demand.

I’m certainly not selling any of my three winners to double down on Aston Martin. Shares in 3i Group, Just and Costain have idled in recent weeks, but I still see them as a better way to build long-term wealth.

I’m not buying more GSK either. Its short-term future rests on a string of US legal claims over discontinued heartburn medication Zantac. Before doing anything, I’ll wait for those to be settled. As for Burberry, I’ve thrown more than enough cash at that falling knife.

I think five of these six stocks will prove their worth over the longer run. Aston Martin is the wildcard. I shouldn’t have got involved, but don’t see much point selling now. So it’s still buy-and-hold all the way for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Aston Martin, Burberry Group Plc, Costain Group Plc, GSK, and Just Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Value Shares

I just bought this dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has a P/E ratio of 10. And at that earnings multiple, Edward Sheldon sees potential for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

They’re down 50% in 2024, so should I buy Aston Martin shares for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's looking for his next Stocks and Shares ISA investment. Should he follow the crowd and buy this beaten-down…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I’d invest to turn my ISA into a £1.9k monthly passive income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines his strategy to help grow his passive income and details one specific stock with a 7.89% current…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesco’s share price still a bargain after its surge on strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Despite consistent gains this year, Tesco’s share price still looks undervalued against its competitors to me, supported by strong growth…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£6,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £8,286 a year of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount in high-yielding shares and reinvesting the dividends back into the stock can generate significant passive…

Read more »

US Stock

Forget Nvidia! This top performing S&P 500 stock’s up 259% this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the best-performing stock from the S&P 500 so far this year, with links to artificial intelligence (AI)…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

After falling 39% in 12 months, should I buy the FTSE 100’s worst-performing stock?

| James Beard

Over the past 12 months, 19 stocks on the FTSE 100 have dropped in value. Our writer considers whether now’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Amazon share price could be an under-the-radar bargain

| Stephen Wright

The Amazon share price doesn’t look like a bargain. But by one key metric, it’s trading at an unusually cheap…

Read more »