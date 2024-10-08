Member Login
Is the THG share price a gift for contrarian investors?

Is the THG share price a gift for contrarian investors?

The THG share price has cratered in four years and now stands in the pennies. Christopher Ruane thinks this could be a bargain — but sees sizeable risks.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Image source: Britvic (copyright Evan Doherty)

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One investing strategy is to try and go against what many other investors are doing. With shares in THG (LSE: THG) down over a quarter so far this year alone, many investors clearly do not fancy the firm’s prospects. Since it listed four years ago, the THG share price has shed 93% of its value. Ouch!

From a contrarian perspective though, could this represent a long-term bargain for my portfolio?

Complex business with some real strengths

With so many sceptics in the City, I think THG struggles to put forward its investment case.

This is a sizeable business. Last month’s interim results showed revenues of £911m in the first half alone. While that was almost the same as in the prior year period, the fact that THG maintained revenues on that scale belies what has happened to its share price since the turn of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) also grew 4% to £49m. Personally, I do not find that a useful measure as it typically excludes actual costs a business faces, but I recognise that THG continues to perform decently using that measure.

THG’s nutrition business is performing strongly and I expect that to continue. Meanwhile, its e-commerce outsourcing service has won some new customers. External revenue for that line of business was 13% higher than in the same period last year.

It’s fallen 90%+ for a reason

Still, there are quite a few things about THG that help explain why the shares have plummeted and trade for pennies apiece.

While adjusted EBITDA in the first half showed year-on-year growth, the company still recorded an operating loss of £85m. That was better than in the prior year period, but still substantial.

Net debt grew 31% to £350m. Meanwhile, free cash outflow in the first half more than doubled compared to the first six months last year, to £128m. For a company with a market capitalisation of £740m, I see that as a sizeable and unattractive number.  

A contrarian play with risks

So what do we have here? From a glass-half-full perspective, THG has a business that is generating serious revenues and still has substantial room for growth. If it can bring its costs under control and move towards profitability, the current THG share price could appear a real bargain looking back 10 years from now. This could turn out to be a gift for contrarians today.

As with many contrarian investment ideas though, there are a lot of unknowns here. If the business moves into profitability, I expect investor sentiment will dramatically improve. But whether that ever happens remains to be seen. The company is haemorrhaging cash. Its business model remains unproven when it comes to making a profit on a sustained basis.

Even if it can be turned around, that might happen by a buyer taking the business private if it is on its knees in future.

So I fear the THG share price could go lower from here and there is no guaranteed it will ever go up again. For now, I am giving the shares a miss.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

