Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » All above 8%, which of the FTSE 250’s top 10 dividend stocks by yield is the ‘best’?

All above 8%, which of the FTSE 250’s top 10 dividend stocks by yield is the ‘best’?

There are plenty of stocks on the FTSE 250 that have generous dividend yields. Our writer looks for those offering the biggest returns.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When considering dividend stocks on the FTSE 250, it might seem logical to invest in the one with the highest yield. However, the yield alone means very little.

Buying a stock with a 10% yield doesn’t guarantee it’ll pay out 10% on the investment. It might only pay 5% — or nothing at all. This is because yields fluctuate constantly but payments occur only a few times a year. 

The table below shows the current top 10 yielders on the index.

FTSE 250 dividends
Statistics from dividenddata.co.uk

Some investors aim to buy a stock on the ex-dividend date to secure a payout at that percentage. But the yield could be reduced or cut completely before the next one, negating the stock’s long-term value.

So a good dividend stock is one with a long track record of consistently paying dividends to its shareholders.

Other factors to consider

A good dividend stock isn’t only about the yield. Also consider:

  • Payout Ratio: a sustainable ratio ensures the company can continue paying future dividends. Anything above 100% may not be sustainable
  • Dividend Growth: the best companies have a long history of increasing annual dividend payments. Ten years or more is preferable
  • Financial Stability: a strong balance sheet and consistent earnings are essential for a company to maintain its dividend payments

Identifying value

In the FTSE 250 top 10 by yield, only Burberry, Abdn, GCP Infrastructure Fund and TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE: TFIF) have a 10-year or longer history of payments. Burberry cut its dividends completely this year and Abdn reduced them significantly after Covid. GCP has a relatively stable payment history but a payout ratio of 406%. 

That leaves TwentyFour Income Fund, which invests in securities backed by underlying assets like loans.

First and foremost, this presents some risks. If borrowers default on these loans, it could negatively impact the fund’s performance. At the same time, if borrowers repay their loans early, the fund may receive less income than anticipated. Additional risks include interest rate fluctuations that could hurt the price and low liquidity that could reduce selling power.

The fund’s price has been relatively stable for the past 10 years, fluctuating between 100p and 120p. It hasn’t provided any significant returns in terms of share price but has maintained a yield above 6% for most of that period. I think that makes it sufficiently reliable to consider as an addition to a passive income portfolio.

After a bad 2022, it posted positive full-year 2023 results in July. These included a NAV total return of 18.10% and a fourth-quarter dividend of 3.96p per share. This brought the total dividend for the year to a whopping 9.96 pence per share – a record-breaking high since its launch in 2013. 

The company’s chairman attributed this success to its savvy investment strategy, focusing on higher-yielding, floating-rate, asset-backed securities in the then rising interest rate environment. Its commitment to sharing the wealth with shareholders is evident, as it consistently pays out virtually all excess investment income annually.

While TwentyFour appears to be the best in the top 10 dividend-payers on the FTSE 250 by yield, I think there are better options. If I were looking to buy dividend shares on the index, I’d consider Greencoat UK Wind, Primary Health Properties or TP ICAP — each reliable stocks with yields between 7% to 8%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc and Tp Icap Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Tp Icap Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock before 10 October?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock investors are gearing up for one of the company's biggest and most anticipated product launches in its history.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Greggs shares have tumbled 10%. Is this now a wonderful opportunity to buy?

| Paul Summers

Through luck or skill, our writer managed to bank some juicy profit before Greggs shares fell. Is he considering buying…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget the FTSE 100. Small-cap dividend stocks may be better for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking to make an above-average income from UK dividend stocks? Buying small-cap shares could be the way to go, research…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for HSBC shares through to 2026

| Muhammad Cheema

HSBC shares are currently a great passive income option. Let's see if this is likely to continue by looking at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the THG share price a gift for contrarian investors?

| Christopher Ruane

The THG share price has cratered in four years and now stands in the pennies. Christopher Ruane thinks this could…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Here’s the growth forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the earnings per share forecast for the bank and outlines how this, along with other factors, could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can a new AI deal with Google give the Vodafone share price a fresh boost?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price has needed something to shake it up for some time. Is this 10-year deal just what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 250 share and an AI ETF I might buy in October!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring London's stock market for the best stocks and ETFs to buy. Here are two I might add to…

Read more »