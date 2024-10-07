Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK shares are still on sale and I think there’s investment gold out there

UK shares are still on sale and I think there’s investment gold out there

UK shares are still cheap in many cases, so here are some businesses that have the potential to fly over the coming years.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think many UK shares are offering good value right now.

Nevertheless, all businesses and stocks come with risks as well as opportunities. So it’s important to research well and choose with care.

Value comes in several shapes

Good value can be defined in more than one way. First, there’s the cheap-on-the numbers approach. It looks for low price-to-earnings ratings, high dividend yields, modest price-to-asset ratings, low debt and other things.

However, that’s not the only method that can be successful. Quality and growth prospects can also be an essential component of overall value.

A third angle is to look for businesses that have the potential to turn themselves around after a period of decline or some shock to the enterprise. Recent examples of that strategy working well can be found in Roll-Royce Holdings and Marks and Spencer, to name just two.

My watchlist is filling up with several UK shares with decent value and long-term investment potential.

For example, telecoms company BT looks like a business with turnaround potential. The directors recently declared that peak capital expenditure had been passed regarding the firm’s fibre broadband rollout.

That suggests the potential for better cash flow ahead and increasing earnings. However, there are plenty of risks. The company had been struggling for years with declining earnings until recently, and the share price has suffered a multi-year crash.

Nevertheless, I’d dig in with deeper research now with a view to perhaps picking up a few of the shares to hold long term.

Income and growth potential

But I also like the look of financial services business Legal & General as a cheap-on-the   numbers value play with a big dividend yield.

There are risks though. Perhaps the biggest is that the financial industry is cyclical and that means we could see volatility in earnings, cash flows, dividends and the share price over the coming years.

Nevertheless, I’d consider it along with Hilton Food (LSE: HFG), the UK-based specialist international food packing business.

It’s an international multi-protein producer dealing in quality meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian foods and meals.

The operation is sizeable and includes 24 “technologically advanced” food processing, packing and logistics facilities located in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

In September, the company released its half-year results report featuring “strong profit performance and like-for-like volume growth”.

The outlook statement was upbeat and the directors are focused on growing the business in the coming years. Meanwhile, City analysts expect normalised earnings to shoot up by just over 37% in 2024 and around 7% in 2025.

That all sounds promising but the loss of a contract or failing to secure others may affect the growth trajectory and earnings in the future. Competition is a factor too. The food sector has many attractions because of its steady nature. So it will likely attract several other players that will all want a slice of Hilton Foods’ market share.

Nevertheless, with the share price near 892p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings rating is around 14 for 2025 and the anticipated dividend yield is almost 4%. That valuation looks fair to me, so I’d consider the stock for inclusion in a diversified portfolio now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I invest £1,000 in the S&P 500 in October?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the S&P 500's remarkable run and wonders whether he should invest some cash into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 a month to aim for a passive income of £45,000 a year

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how a mixed growth strategy might be the way I'd try to target long-term passive income, if I were…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d invest £250 per month to aim for £49,511 per year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With 37 years to retirement, there’s lots of time to build a passive income portfolio. And buying the right stocks…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at the year-to-date performance of the FTSE 250 and highlights a quality stock from the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 40%, can the Lloyds share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Although the Lloyds share price has soared 40% in a year, this writer thinks it still looks potentially cheap. So,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 seriously undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

The past five years have seen weaker growth in the FSTE 250 index than the FTSE 100. What's going on…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Analysts rate this Warren Buffett-owned stock a ‘Strong Buy’. Should I purchase it?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why analysts have an upbeat outlook for a Warren Buffett-owned stock that's up 54% in the past…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Which of these cheap dividend stocks would I buy again for passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks at two dividend stocks he used to own, both of which still boast bumper yields. Would either…

Read more »