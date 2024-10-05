Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £500 monthly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how!

£500 monthly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how!

Zaven Boyrazian reveals how combining selectiveness with patience can transform a Stocks and Shares ISA into a £150,000 income-generating nest egg.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What sort of companies should investors buy in their Stocks and Shares ISA? The answer varies depending on an investor’s objectives and risk tolerance. However, for those seeking some passive income, holding dividend shares inside an ISA is a proven and lucrative strategy.

With that in mind, let’s explore how to start earning £500 each month when starting from scratch.

Unlocking an ISA income

On average, the UK stock market typically delivers around 8% in total returns each year. At least, that’s what the long-term performance of the FTSE 100 indicates. And the general rule of thumb is to withdraw only around 4% of a portfolio each year for passive income. That way a portfolio can still grow over time.

Let’s stick to this constraint. Withdrawing £500 a month is equivalent to £6,000 per year. And by following the 4% rule, that would require an investor to have a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £150,000.

Obviously, that’s quite a bit of money. But the good news is, even for those starting from zero, it’s not an unobtainable sum if investors are willing to be patient. By consistently drip-feeding money from a monthly salary into an ISA, it’s possible to reach this six-figure threshold within a few years.

Let’s say I were to put £500 to work each month. At an 8% annualised return, my portfolio would reach the £150,000 target within 14 years. Obviously, this is a bit of a long wait to earn some meaningful passive income. Fortunately, there are two tactics investors can use to shorten this timeline.

Accelerating wealth building

Instead of investing £500 each month to build a £150,000 portfolio, I could contribute more. This is by far the easiest way to accelerate the wealth-building journey. And by maximising the annual ISA contribution limit, the timeline could be reduced to just six years.

Sadly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a spare £1,667 each month. That leaves us with option two: increase the rate of return with stock picking.

Rather than investing in the whole FTSE 100 via an index fund, investors can choose to own individual companies directly. And when this strategy is executed intelligently, the returns can be significantly larger. Take Diploma (LSE:DPLM) as an example.

This logistics and distribution enterprise plays a crucial role in helping companies in the aerospace, biotech, and industrial industry maintain their supply chains. So, it’s hardly surprising that Diploma has vastly outperformed the FTSE 100 over the last 10 years.

Including dividends, this stock has delivered a total annualised return of 22.6%! And investing £500 at this rate of return, would translate into £150,000 in less than nine years.

Everything has its risks

Not all FTSE 100 stocks have been as successful as Diploma. In fact, there have been plenty of businesses that vastly underperformed over the same time period. Some have even fallen into the realm of bankruptcy. Stock pickers are far more exposed to these types of risks. And even Diploma has had its fair share of challenges over the years, including ample competition – a threat that remains today.

Nevertheless, risk can be managed with tactics like diversification. And by being selective and shrewd, investors could uncover the next Diploma-like stock that sends their Stocks and Shares ISA flying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 86%, could this FTSE growth stock blow up like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers remains bowled over by the progress of the Rolls-Royce share price. Could a similar recovery play out in…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has soared over 80% since August! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a phenomenal run of just a few short weeks. This writer sees room for further growth,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 simple moves to try and grow value in an ISA, without putting in more money

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane details a trio of moves he'd make to try and improve his Stocks and Shares ISA valuation without…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My best stock to buy for 2024’s smashing the market! Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

It's a case of 'so far, so good' for our writer's pick for the best stock to buy for 2024.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fantastic passive income stocks I’d feel confident going all in on

| Mark David Hartley

Diversification's considered crucial to safeguard a portfolio of stocks. But if I could choose only two, it would be these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included three 'Fire' recs!

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the dividend forecast for BT shares? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Have I made a mistake in not buying BT shares for the dividend, even while watching the share price dip…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These might just be the cheapest FTSE 100 shares for me to buy next

| Alan Oscroft

There are many ways we can consider which are the best UK shares to buy at any time. I'm seeing…

Read more »