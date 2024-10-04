Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 2 brilliant UK shares for investors in their 40s to consider

2 brilliant UK shares for investors in their 40s to consider

Edward Sheldon believes these two UK shares have the potential to create a lot of wealth for investors over the next decade.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of UK investors tend to favour high-yield dividend shares. However, I‘m not convinced this is necessarily the best investment strategy for someone in their 40s (like myself) who’s still working and, realistically, has decades until retirement.

I reckon those in their 40s are better off trying to find high-quality shares that can generate substantial wealth for investors over time through both strong gains and dividend income. With that in mind, here are two top stocks for 40-something investors to consider.

One of the UK’s best tech stocks

First up we have Sage (LSE: SGE). It’s a FTSE 100 technology company that specialises in accounting and payroll software for small and medium-sized businesses.

This company has been an amazing wealth generator in the past (despite having a low dividend yield). Over the last decade, its share price has risen nearly 200%. Add in dividends and investors have received total returns of more than 13% a year. There aren’t many stocks in the Footsie with that kind of performance track record.

Looking ahead, I see potential for more attractive returns. In my view, Sage is really well positioned to benefit as small businesses across the world move to get up to speed digitally. I reckon its profits are likely to rise substantially over the next decade on the back of the digital transformation theme. This profit growth should lead to both share price growth and higher dividends for investors (the yield is about 2% today).

In terms of the valuation, the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) here is currently about 25. That’s quite high by UK standards. But for a software company with recurring revenues and a high level of profitability, it’s actually quite low.

So I’m comfortable with that multiple. That said, there’s some valuation risk. If growth was to slow due to a weak economy, or more competition from rivals, investors might decide that the company doesn’t deserve the current P/E ratio and send the share price down temporarily.

Well positioned for the digital revolution

Another stock that looks well placed to benefit from the digital revolution we’re in the midst of is Gamma Communications (LSE: GAMA). It provides digital communication solutions (phone, video, messaging, and collaboration tools) for businesses across the UK and Europe.

This company’s also generated brilliant returns for investors over the long term. Around a decade ago, it came to the market via an IPO at a price of 187p per share. Since then, its share price has risen about 800% (roughly 25% a year). Investors have received dividends on top (the yield’s only about 1% currently).

Despite this huge share price rise, the stock doesn’t look expensive today as the company’s earnings are growing rapidly. For 2025, analysts expect Gamma to generate earnings per share of 91.3p. That puts the stock on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 18. At that multiple, I see a lot of value on offer.

I think the big risk here is the company’s recent move into Europe. This offers huge potential but there’s no guarantee the company will be able to crack the market.

I’m optimistic that Europe will lead to further growth for the company though. Overall, I’m excited about the potential here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Gamma Communications Plc and Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s best-performing growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 isn’t usually thought of as the place to look for outstanding growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Down 8.5% in a week, what’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

| James Beard

This week’s movement in the JD Sports share price surprised our writer. But he still thinks the company’s well positioned…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

After soaring 62% in a month, is it too late to buy NIO stock?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has been revving up as China unleashes a bold economic stimulus package, but there's a risk the shares…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 share I think will break through £100bn

| Harshil Patel

Few FTSE 100 shares are globally diversified technology companies. Our writer explores the prospects for a data firm that is.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Fear sends FTSE 100 stocks flashing red. But why are these two stocks winning?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 continues to deliver a strong performance despite several stocks dipping earlier this week. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 9%, is Barclays’ share price now too cheap for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price already looks undervalued to me and should further benefit from a new three-year business plan designed to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Rolls-Royce shares through to 2026!

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect earnings to continue rising by double-digit percentages through to 2026. Does this make Rolls-Royce shares a top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems shares and FTSE 100 oil stocks spiked today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how BAE Systems shares can offer a bit more stability to his stock portfolio during these volatile…

Read more »