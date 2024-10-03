Member Login
2 steps to target a £24,745 passive income with cash and UK shares!

2 steps to target a £24,745 passive income with cash and UK shares!

Here’s how a mix of UK shares and cash savings could help me enjoy a tasty £20,000-plus passive income when I come to retire.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Parking my money in a savings account is an attractive option today. But with interest rates beginning to fall, the savings rates on offer will steadily follow suit. I expect UK shares to become increasingly popular as an investment class over the next couple of years.

Investing on the stock market is riskier than holding cash on account. However, the returns can be spectacular. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 boast long-term average yearly returns of 7% and 11% respectively.

Here’s how I’d target a £20,000-plus passive income through a mix of cash savings and UK shares.

Open some ISAs

The first thing I’d do is open a couple of tax-efficient Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs). With the Cash ISA and Stocks and Savings ISA, I don’t have to pay a penny to the taxman on my capital gains or dividends. Over time, this can add up to a staggering sum of money.

The total amount anyone can invest across ISAs is £20,000 in any tax year. But this is more than enough for most of us — less than 10% of Britons max out their allowance each year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Devise a strategy

With my ISAs set up, I need to draw up a strategy to help me build long-term wealth. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach, as we each have different investment goals and risk tolerance.

However, let’s say I’m targeting a £30,000 passive income after 30 years of saving and investing. With my Stocks and Shares ISA, I could build a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares, with an equal investment in about 10-15 shares.

With a £300 monthly investment, I could — based on the average yearly returns of 7% and 11% for these indices — make £549,223 after 30 years.

With another £100 a month put in my Cash ISA, I would bump this total up to £618,627. That’s assuming I enjoyed an average 4% interest rate over the period.

And presuming I drew down 4% of my pot after those 30 years, I’d enjoy a bumper £24,745 passive income per annum

A FTSE 100 stock

Past returns are not a reliable guide of future performance. But Diageo (LSE:DGE) is the sort of FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to target a large long-term return.

To my mind, the drinks giant has a number of qualities that make it a robust buy. It has highly desirable brands such as Guinness and Captain Morgan, which allow the company to raise prices over time without losing customers.

Diageo enjoys excellent diversification too, which reduces risk and provides a range of growth opportunities. It has exposure to many different drinks categories (including beer, rum, vodka and whisky), and operates across a range of developing and emerging regions.

Finally, Diageo boasts formidable cash flows, which enable it to invest heavily in marketing and product innovation.

The business isn’t immune to economic downturns, as we’ve seen in the past year. And there are concerns over the long-term future of the alcohol business as Gen Z drinks less. But over the long term, I think it’s a stock well worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

