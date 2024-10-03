Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 stock I’d love to buy for growth, dividends, and share buybacks

1 stock I’d love to buy for growth, dividends, and share buybacks

Stephen Wright thinks resilient share buybacks and a strong competitive position make a stock with a 2% dividend yield a better investment than it looks. 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a dividend yield of just over 2%, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) doesn’t jump out as an obvious choice for passive income investors. But I think it’s worth a closer look. 

In terms of returns, there’s more to the stock than just the dividend. And the company’s competitive position might well make it resilient going forward.

Business model

McDonald’s has built its reputation on quick service and bargain prices. And despite its recent results, I think offering better value than the competition has a durable appeal with customers.

Investors need to approach such businesses with caution though. Unless the company has a genuine advantage when it comes to costs, lower sales prices just mean lower profits. 

Yet McDonald’s does have such an advantage. Instead of renting its venues, it buys them outright and leases them to the operators that run them. 

This both reduces the company’s lease costs and gives it a source of income that isn’t about food sales. As a result, it can charge lower prices than competitors while maintaining strong margins.

Shareholder returns

Right now, McDonald’s shares come with a 2.3% dividend yield. That’s not much to get excited about, but there are a couple of things investors should take note of.

The first is the dividend is growing. The company has increased the amount it distributes to shareholders from $3.2bn to $4.7bn over the last 10 years. 

The second is the firm has been buying back its own stock at an average rate of almost 3% per year. As a result, there are now fewer shares claiming a part of that growing dividend pot.

This means investors might expect McDonald’s to return around 5.3% of the current market cap in cash, with this increasing over time. That’s not at all bad from a business as good as this. 

What’s the catch?

McDonald’s reported its first sales decline since the pandemic earlier this year. However, given the company’s cost advantage, I’m not actually all that worried about this.

Maybe that’s a mistake, but it’s not the biggest reason that stops me buying the stock at the moment. The main issue is tax. 

Since McDonald’s is a US business, UK investors like me are eligible for a withholding tax on the dividends it pays. That’s a 30% tax, which comes down to 15% with a W-8BEN form.

That might not sound like much, but it brings the dividend yield below 2% and the overall return below 5%. And that’s enough to put me off buying the stock at the moment.

Valuation

I’d love to own shares in McDonald’s and it wouldn’t take much to bring the price to a level where I’d be comfortable buying. Right now though, I think the share price is just too high.

That makes the stock just too risky for me at the moment. But I’ll be watching the business carefully, especially when it reports earnings later this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 stock I’d love to buy from the FTSE 100 in October

| Kevin Godbold

I think this FTSE 100 business has great potential to perform well long term and the valuation looks attractive to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are among the most closely watched on the FTSE 100. The stock might not have delivered for investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Top UK shares I’d consider buying for growing dividends

| Paul Summers

Some UK shares have been super-reliable when it comes to throwing cash back at investors. Paul Summers picks out some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a bumper first half gives the Tesco share price a boost, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price is having a great year, and these first-half figures show us why. Here's how the stock…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Fear sends FTSE 100 stocks flashing red. But why are these two stocks winning?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 continues to deliver a strong performance despite several stocks dipping earlier this week. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d invest £240 a month in a SIPP and aim for £10m at retirement!

| Dr. James Fox

My own SIPP will probably never reach £10m, but my daughter's might. Here's how and why I'm investing now for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Nike the perfect buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Nike has one of the world’s best-known brands and now trades at a cheap valuation. Does that win it a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 9%, is Barclays’ share price now too cheap for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price already looks undervalued to me and should further benefit from a new three-year business plan designed to…

Read more »