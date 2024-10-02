Member Login
Is JD Sports a buy for me, as the share price falls on H1 results?

Mixed first-half figures lead to a drop in the JD Sports Fashion share price, despite strong management optimism for the full year.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.) share price tumbled 4.3% in early trading on Wednesday (2 October), on the back of a first-half results update.

That’s despite the update speaking of “record interim results.” And it reflects a confusing divergence between headline and statutory measures.

We’re looking at an overall flat, though short-term, volatile, share price over the past five years. So what can we make of it?

Healthy headlines

JD reported a 2% rise in profit before tax, but that’s before adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) show a 4.5% rise to 5.15p. And that spurred the board to lift the interim dividend by 10% to 0.33p per share.

The dividend doesn’t seem to be of major importance right now, though, with a forecast full-year yield of only 0.6%.

These figures look fine. But on statutory measures, we have a 64% decline in profit before tax, with basic EPS down a whopping 90%.

Alternative performance

JD tells us that it uses its own ‘Alternative Performance Measures’ to report on how well the business is doing.

It describes these as “not recognised by International Accounting Standards,” and says they “may not be directly comparable” to how other companies report.

Statutory measures often really don’t give us much clue about the real health of a business. And offering a guide to underlying performance can be a big help.

But if every company does it their own, different, way, how can we compare like with like?

There’s a wide discrepancy between statutory and alternative measures here. So how is an investor who doesn’t have a degree in accounting supposed to know what to make of it?

Long-term view

I think the uncertainty is a shame, because JD Sports looks to me like a good stock to consider buying for long-term growth.

And I’m buoyed by reading the words of CEO Régis Schultz, who says: “Our strong business model and clear strategy position us to deliver long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

The company has stuck with its full-year guidance of £955-1,035m for profit before tax. That’s going by those alternative performance measures, of course.

It does add, though, that the strength of the pound is a drag this year. It has, it says, reduced first-half profit by £6m, and should have a £20m impact on the second half.

Forecasts

Turning to analyst forecasts, I see EPS expected to grow by 60% between 2023 and 2026. That would bring the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to nine, from the 12 predicted for the current year.

We see PEG ratios, which relate the P/E to EPS growth, of 0.6 and 0.7 for the next three years. That would typically be seen very favourably by growth investors.

Would I buy? I’m torn. I fear the retail trade might not be as strong in the medium term as the JD board seems to think.

And I really don’t know how to judge these alternative-based valuations. I just don’t have Warren Buffett’s skills in taking apart a company’s accounts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

