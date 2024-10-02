Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » I made mistakes with Nvidia shares. I won’t make them with this growth stock

I made mistakes with Nvidia shares. I won’t make them with this growth stock

Edward Sheldon believes this growth stock can deliver blockbuster returns in the years ahead. So he’s determined to play his cards right.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have generated amazing gains for me in recent years. But I’ve made some big mistakes with the growth stock that have cost me a dearly.

Looking ahead, I’m determined not to make these same mistakes with another stock I’m excited about. If I play my cards right, I reckon this stock can deliver blockbuster gains in the long run.

I should have pulled the trigger earlier

I can pinpoint at least three mistakes I’ve made with Nvidia stock over the years. The first was not buying when I originally spotted an investment opportunity. Looking through old WhatsApp messages, I started talking about this stock with pals back in September 2016.

Sticking Nvidia on my watchlist. Might buy it during a pullback”, I wrote at the time.

Annoyingly, I didn’t buy it until about five years later. And that cost me a fortune. Over those five years, the share price leapt about 15-fold.

If I’d invested just $1,000 back in 2016, it would be worth nearly $80,000 now.

I didn’t buy enough shares

In August 2021 (well before the artificial intelligence (AI) craze), I got really excited about Nvidia and finally bought the stock. However, in hindsight, I didn’t buy enough.

Don’t get me wrong – my position wasn’t tiny. I’ve still made strong gains in monetary terms. But it could have been bigger given my bullish view. Taking a larger position would have led to larger profits.

I took profits too early

Finally, the third mistake I made was taking some profits off the table too early. When the share price rocketed up from around $15 to $50 last year, I sold around 20% of my holding.

That was a dumb move. Given the rate at which the company’s revenues and earnings were rising, I should have held on to these shares.

Lessons learnt

Now, everyone makes mistakes when investing. So I’m not going to be too harsh on myself for these moves. However, I’m determined not to make them with another growth stock I’m excited about – Uber (NYSE: UBER).

This is one of my top stock ideas for the next decade. I’m really excited about the company’s potential on the self-driving taxi front as I believe Uber’s likely to be the platform that a lot of autonomous taxi companies operate from.

It’s worth noting that Uber already has robo-taxis on the road in some US cities in partnership with Google’s Waymo. And a few weeks ago, it announced it’s launching in more cities.

Like Nvidia, this stock’s going to be volatile. News in relation to regulatory intervention or competition in the robo-taxi space could send its share price down.

But I reckon this company has tons of growth ahead of it. Given that it only has a market-cap of $156bn today (versus $809bn for Tesla), I’m really excited about its potential.

The good news is that I got in quite early. I started buying shares at a price of around $40 last year – below the IPO price of $45.

I’ve also built up a decent-sized position. Today, Uber is just outside my top 10 holdings.

Now, I just need to hold on to my shares through both the ups and the downs. This will be the hard bit!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Could small modular reactors (SMRs) be a game-changer for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged since 2022, but now a major new growth industry is emerging on the horizon,…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP shares drop 29%, is it time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares have tracked the oil price down in recent months, leaving the stock even more undervalued, and overlooking its…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Rupert Murdoch wants to own this FTSE 100 stock, but I don’t!

| James Beard

Since attracting the interest of a high-profile investor at the start of September, this FTSE 100 stock’s risen 13.6%. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A great growth stock and an ETF to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Looking for a growth stock or two to add to a portfolio? Royston Wild picks out a growth share and…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock is up almost 15% in a week! Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how commodity prices and news out of China have helped to push up the share price for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 28% in 3 months, the IAG share price is starting to take off. But will it last?

| James Beard

The International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) share price is now 58% above its 52-week low. There's a number of reasons…

Read more »

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Growth Shares

Should I buy Applied Nutrition shares in or after the IPO?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

An Applied Nutrition IPO could take place in the next few months. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should apply…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 13%, is BAE Systems’ share price too much of a bargain for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dropped recently leaving the stock undervalued, despite strong earnings growth forecasts and a bulging order…

Read more »