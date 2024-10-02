Here’s how I’d target a near-£2k passive income by investing £30,000 in high-yield shares

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

If I had £30,000 burning a hole in my pocket, what would be best way to get exposure to high-yield shares? Here’s are two possible strategies that could supercharge my passive income.

The traditional way

One way is to purchase a wide selection of dividend shares. This helps to ensure a smooth flow of dividend income at all points of the economic cycle.

Banks, oil majors and miners, for instance, can be generous dividend payers when the economy’s growing. But the level of cash rewards from cyclical shares like these can slump during downturns.

This is why buying defensive stocks alongside them can be a good idea. Utilities, defence contractors and telecoms providers typically generate stable earnings over time, allowing them to consequently provide a reliable dividend.

This is why, for example, a £30,000 portfolio invested in HSBC, BP, Rio Tinto, Centrica and Verizon Communications could be a good idea. If broker forecasts are accurate, such an investment would throw up £1,830 in dividends in 2025 alone.

This is based on an average dividend yield of 6.1% across these UK and US shares. Over time, I’m confident the total dividends I receive would steadily increase too.

A more modern route

Another effective way to build a steady income might be through a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). These financial instruments have been around for decades. But they are soaring in popularity as investors seek a simpler way to balance risk and reward.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, the percentage of ETF investors on its books has more than doubled between 2015 and today. The number of funds on the market has rocketed as demand’s risen.

One ETF that I as a dividend investor like is the iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate (LSE:UKRE) ETF. As the name implies, it invests in a range of property stocks, and more specificially real estate investment trusts (REITs). Key holdings include FTSE 100-listed Segro and Land Securities.

In return for tax perks, these firms pay at least 90% of annual rental earnings out by way of dividends. This can make them excellent income generators, and so this ETF carries truly brilliant dividend yields. On a 12-month trailing basis this sits at 6.58%.

If the yield remains stable for 2025, that £30k investment described above would make me around £1,930 in income next year. And again, the dividends I receive could steadily increase over the long term.

Which is best?

With holdings in 36 different REITs, this stock enables me to spread risk effectively. But there is a drawback.

As an investor I lack control over stock selection. In the case of the above REIT, for instance, I might not be happy with owning Unite Group if I’m bearish on the student accommodation market.

That said, I think buying individual stocks as well as ETFs can be a great way to make a market-beating passive income. It’s why I own high-yield shares and funds in my own portfolio.