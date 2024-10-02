Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d target a near-£2k passive income by investing £30,000 in high-yield shares

Here’s how I’d target a near-£2k passive income by investing £30,000 in high-yield shares

A lump sum invested in high-yield dividend shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could build a formidable second income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had £30,000 burning a hole in my pocket, what would be best way to get exposure to high-yield shares? Here’s are two possible strategies that could supercharge my passive income.

The traditional way

One way is to purchase a wide selection of dividend shares. This helps to ensure a smooth flow of dividend income at all points of the economic cycle.

Banks, oil majors and miners, for instance, can be generous dividend payers when the economy’s growing. But the level of cash rewards from cyclical shares like these can slump during downturns.

This is why buying defensive stocks alongside them can be a good idea. Utilities, defence contractors and telecoms providers typically generate stable earnings over time, allowing them to consequently provide a reliable dividend.

This is why, for example, a £30,000 portfolio invested in HSBC, BP, Rio Tinto, Centrica and Verizon Communications could be a good idea. If broker forecasts are accurate, such an investment would throw up £1,830 in dividends in 2025 alone.

This is based on an average dividend yield of 6.1% across these UK and US shares. Over time, I’m confident the total dividends I receive would steadily increase too.

A more modern route

Another effective way to build a steady income might be through a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). These financial instruments have been around for decades. But they are soaring in popularity as investors seek a simpler way to balance risk and reward.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, the percentage of ETF investors on its books has more than doubled between 2015 and today. The number of funds on the market has rocketed as demand’s risen.

One ETF that I as a dividend investor like is the iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate (LSE:UKRE) ETF. As the name implies, it invests in a range of property stocks, and more specificially real estate investment trusts (REITs). Key holdings include FTSE 100-listed Segro and Land Securities.

In return for tax perks, these firms pay at least 90% of annual rental earnings out by way of dividends. This can make them excellent income generators, and so this ETF carries truly brilliant dividend yields. On a 12-month trailing basis this sits at 6.58%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

If the yield remains stable for 2025, that £30k investment described above would make me around £1,930 in income next year. And again, the dividends I receive could steadily increase over the long term.

Which is best?

With holdings in 36 different REITs, this stock enables me to spread risk effectively. But there is a drawback.

As an investor I lack control over stock selection. In the case of the above REIT, for instance, I might not be happy with owning Unite Group if I’m bearish on the student accommodation market.

That said, I think buying individual stocks as well as ETFs can be a great way to make a market-beating passive income. It’s why I own high-yield shares and funds in my own portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Land Securities Group Plc, and Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

170 shares in this overlooked FTSE heavyweight could make me £3,909 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

China’s economic stimulus measures announced on 24 September could boost big commodities firms like the FTSE 100’s already undervalued Rio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 legend just got 26% cheaper. But should I buy?

| James Beard

The share price of Aston Martin, the FTSE 250 luxury car maker, crashed 26% on Monday (30 September). Is now…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

At 1.1p, is penny stock Helium One Global worth a punt?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the investment case for penny stock Helium One Global. Is it a ticket to riches or…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesla share price soared 25% last month

| Mark David Hartley

The Tesla share price is on a tear, rising 25% in the past 30 days. What's driving the growth and…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

£3k to invest? 2 UK REITs I’d buy in an ISA this month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’ve been looking for the top UK REITs to add to my ISA. Here are two stocks that I think…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

No savings in 2024? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to strive for financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Now might be the right time to start following Warren Buffett’s advice. It could be the key for investors to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy £2,950 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Dividend shares are crucial to earning a second income from a portfolio. Here’s one cash-generative enterprise that’s putting the retail…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I were retiring tomorrow, I’d consider buying these two dividend shares

| Mark David Hartley

For a more comfortable retirement, our writer's strategy is focused on a portfolio of dividend shares. Here are two he’d…

Read more »