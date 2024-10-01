Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » BP, Rolls-Royce: here’s what FTSE 100 investors bought last week

BP, Rolls-Royce: here’s what FTSE 100 investors bought last week

BP and Rolls-Royce were among the most purchased FTSE 100 stocks on the Hargreaves Lansdown platform last week. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 stayed pretty flat over the past week, but BP (LSE:BP) and Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) were the two most-bought stocks on Hargreaves Lansdown‘s popular investment platform — the most popular by some distance.

Both stocks were among the most bought in the previous week as well. So, why are investors buying these two companies? Let’s explore.

BP stock falls and retail investors swoop

BP stock tanked last week despite the stock representing 4.79% of share purchases on the Hargreaves Lansdown platform. Seemingly, while other market forces — including funds and institutional investors — were putting selling pressure on the oil firm, retailer investors saw an opportunity.

Shares in the energy giant fell as Brent Crude and WTI oil prices pushed lower, impacting BP’s profitability as a heavily indebted vertically integrated energy firm.

However, I’ve been saying for some time that I’d consider buying BP shares if there was a clear entry point or buying opportunity. The stock is now down 27.9% over 12 months and the dividend yield has pushed up to 5.8%. This could be the entry point other investors were waiting for.

Energy and oil are inherently volatile markets, and this means BP’s long-term share price trajectory isn’t typically linear. However, with increasing competition for increasingly sparse hydrocarbon resources, you can see why many investors are bullish on oil companies for the long run.

BP is always an interesting one, trading at a discount to its American peers and Shell but at a premium to Total and Eni. We can’t put the discount completely down to debt — BP still has a large debt pile due to the Deepwater Horizon disaster — as it trades at a discount on an EV-to-EBITDA basis too.

Investors split over Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has surged 658% over the past 24 months. However, at the current price, it’s still splitting investors as highlighted by the fact that it was the second most-purchased stock and second most sold last week.

Everything has been going right for Rolls-Royce since Tufan Erginbilgiç took the helm in January 2023. Civil aviation is booming, supported by efforts to make the unit leaner, and the defence order book has been growing on the back of increased global conflict.

Moreover, the company recently received an additional boost after being named as the preferred supplier to build small modular reactors for the Czech State utility company, ČEZ Group.

It’s a new part of the Rolls business, and it’s losing money hand over fist, but the Czech announcement reinforces the notion that the UK company really is leading the pack in a new sector that could be worth $295bn by 2043.

However, to some, this stock is simply overbought, trading at over 30 times forward earnings. The pandemic also revealed that it was overly reliant on its civil aviation business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into an annual passive income of £17,668!

| Simon Watkins

Very high passive income can be made over time from smaller initial investments in high-yielding stocks, especially if dividend compounding…

Read more »

3D Word IPO with Target on Chalkboard Background
Growth Shares

Should I buy Applied Nutrition shares in or after the IPO?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

An Applied Nutrition IPO could take place in the next few months. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should apply…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 3.1x earnings and with a 7.6% dividend yield, all investors should know this FTSE 250 stock

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock isn't as well known as it should be. Dr James Fox explains why investors should be…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through until 2026

| James Beard

Based on predictions prepared by analysts, dividends from Lloyds shares are expected to grow steadily over the next three years.

Read more »

US Stock

The Chinese stock market is surging! Here’s what I’ve bought

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes all of the commotion regarding China and explains why he feels the stock market over there could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 3,442 Shell shares to generate an extra £300 of monthly passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

Shell shares currently have an eye-catching dividend yield of 4.3%. This makes them a great investment option to make some…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million targeting Warren Buffett’s “baffling” stocks

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s quote on how stocks can be “baffling” contains wise words for anyone looking to achieve a big goal…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 13%, is BAE Systems’ share price too much of a bargain for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dropped recently leaving the stock undervalued, despite strong earnings growth forecasts and a bulging order…

Read more »