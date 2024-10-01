Member Login
£9,000 in savings? Here's how I'd aim to turn that into an annual passive income of £17,668!

Very high passive income can be made over time from smaller initial investments in high-yielding stocks, especially if dividend compounding is used.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett best encapsulated the ethos behind the passive income investment idea, I think. He said, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”.

Investing in shares that pay dividends is the best way I have found so far to generate high and regular passive income.

The earlier this journey is started, the better, in my view. It allows a greater period for dividend payments to be made. And it also allows the market and individual stocks more time to recover from any short-term shocks.

Three other important considerations

Selecting the shares is the only real effort involved in this method of making passive income, but it is vital. Aside from choosing stocks that pay a high yield, two other factors are key to me in the shares I select.

First, they must have good earnings growth prospects, as this is what drives dividends (and share prices) higher over time.

And second, they must be underpriced both compared to their peers and their value based on future cash flow projections.

After all, I do not want my dividend income wiped out by sustained share price losses. This is less likely to happen with stocks that are undervalued, in my experience.

A current case in point

One company I have been looking at recently is FTSE 100 telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD).

In 2023, it paid a dividend of 9 euro cents (7.6p) a share. This gives a yield of 10.1% on its current 75p share price – nearly triple the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%.

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow by 22% every year to the end of 2026.

A risk to this is the high level of competition in the sector that may squeeze profit margins. Another is the heavy infrastructure investment required to keep pace with rivals, which may increase debt.

That said, currently Vodafone is trading 70% lower than future cash flow projections indicate it should. This discounted cash flow assessment shows a fair value for the stock should be £2.50, although it may go lower or higher than that, given the vagaries of the market.

How much passive income could be made?

Given its 10.1% yield, £9,000 (the amount I started investing with 30 years ago) would make £909 in dividends in the first year. Over 10 years on the same average yield, this would rise to £9,090 and over 30 years to £27,270.

A nice return certainly, but much more could be made by using the dividends to buy more Vodafone shares.

Doing this – ‘dividend compounding’ – would generate £15,606 in dividends after 10 years, on the same average 10.1% yield, not £9,090. And over 30 years, it would be £174,928, rather than £27,270!

This would pay an annual passive income of £17,668 at that point, or £1,472 each month!

Assuming inflation over the period, the buying power of the money would be reduced. However, it shows that high passive income can be built over time from a much smaller investment if the dividends are compounded.

I already have several very high-yielding shares, so do not need another. If I did then I would buy Vodafone for its dividend, undervaluation and earnings growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

