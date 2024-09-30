Member Login
Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 100 today?

Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 100 today?

This FTSE 100 stock looks extremely undervalued against its peers and pays a good dividend yield that can generate significant passive income.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 bank NatWest (LSE: NWG) looks much more undervalued to me than the 7% it has lost from its £3.72 12-month traded high.

My first step when assessing this is to look at key relative stock valuation measures, beginning with the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E).

The ‘Big Four’ bank currently trades at a P/E of 6.74. It is bottom of its competitor group, which has an average P/E of 7.9.

This comprises HSBC at 7.2, Lloyds at 7.9, and both Barclays and Standard Chartered at 8.2. So, it certainly looks cheap on that basis.

To find out what that means in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow. This shows NatWest shares to be 57% undervalued at their present price of £3.46. Therefore, a fair value for the stock is £8.05.

It might go lower or higher than that, given the vagaries of the market. But it underlines to me that it looks one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100 right now.

Business outlook

The primary risk for NatWest is a declining net interest margin. This is the difference between the rate it receives on loans and the rate it pays on deposits. It is expected to fall in line with interest rate reductions in the UK.

Despite this, NatWest’s H1 2024 results released on 26 July showed Q2 profit 26.8% higher than Q1’s, at £1.252bn versus £987m. And it still delivered an operating profit of £3bn+, with a return on tangible equity of 16.4%.

In any event, interest rates go up and down in regular cycles. So for long-term investors, the effects of these changes should even out over time, in my experience.

The bonus of a high dividend

Enhancing NatWest’s appeal to me is the high dividend yield it provides. In 2023, it paid a total of 17p a share, giving a return of 4.9%.

So, £11,000 (the average UK savings amount) invested at that rate would generate £539 of dividends in year one. After 10 years on the same average yield it would be £5,390, and after 30 years £16,170.

That said, much more could be made if the dividends were used to buy more NatWest stock.

Doing this (‘dividend compounding’) on the same average yield would produce an extra £6,938 after 10 years, not £5,390. And after 30 years on the same basis, an additional £36,699 in dividends would have been made, rather than £16,170.

At that point, the total investment would be worth £47,699 and would pay £2,337 a year in dividends!

Increased dividend forecasts

This year, it increased its interim dividend by 9%, to 6p from 5.5p. If this were applied to the entire dividend then the total this year would be 18.53p. It would give a yield of 5.4% on the current £3.46 share price.

Analysts forecast that the payout will rise to 18.9p in 2025 and to 21.2p in 2026. These would generate respective yields in those years of 5.5% and 6.1% based on the present share price.

My overall view on the stock

I already hold shares in NatWest, based on their growth prospects, undervaluation, and good yield.

As each of these factors is still in place, I will be adding to my holding very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

