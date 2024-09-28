Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 385%! Where might the EUA share price go now?

Up 385%! Where might the EUA share price go now?

After more than quadrupling in five years, can the EUA share price keep growing? Our writer weighs some pros and cons of adding the stock to his portfolio.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the course of time, some shares do better than others – sometimes far better. There are not many penny shares that move up by 380% in value over five years. One that has is Eurasia Mining (LSE: EUA). But while the EUA share price growth has been incredible over five years, in the past 12 months the share has dropped by over a fifth.

The company announced in the summer that it had “a limited cash runway in the United Kingdom”, with working capital sufficient only for the next few months. The shares were suspended from trading.

However, they are now trading normally once more. Could this offer an opportunity for me as an investor?

More clarity about the medium term

The shares were restored to trading status this month following the belated publication of Eurasia’s results for last year.

Revenues grew tenfold to £2m, while the company’s total comprehensive loss fell but still came in at £4.8m. The company continued to explore possible sales of its Russian assets, but so far to no avail. The potential sale of those assets is the primary strategic focus of the company for now.

This month, EUA announced it has agreed a convertible trade finance loan to meet its working capital requirements. The initial drawdown on that loan, approximately 40% of what might ultimately be available, is expected to see the company through another year. On top of the loan, a tax refund could help Eurasia’s cash position.

Between a rock and a hard place

So in the short to medium term at least, Eurasia’s financial position seems to have been strengthened. That was not a painless process. All its directors have agreed to defer payment of accrued fees and expenses from the past 12 months as well as any future compensation due, until the loan is repaid in full.

But while the loan buys much needed time, what about the underlying health of the business?

Eurasia is trying to sell Russian assets, as it has been for some time already, in what is effectively a buyer’s market. That may not bode well for the price it can achieve. But the longer it waits to sell, the more working capital it may end up needing. That could lead to further loans, if they are available, or potentially share dilution.

Set against that is the £62m market capitalisation of the company. I think that presupposes significant value in the Russian assets. That seems reasonable to me and, if those assets are successfully sold at a good price, I reckon the current EUA share price could come to be seen as a bargain in retrospect.

The problem as I see it is that there is no guarantee that a sale will happen. Even if it does, it could be that the price is not a good one given the limited pool of potential buyers.

On that basis, this is too speculative an investment story for me right now. From here, I think the EUA share price could yet soar if it strikes a great deal to sell its Russian assets – but equally it might sink if it does not. I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price keep soaring? Here’s what the experts say

| Charlie Carman

Experts are divided over the outlook for the Rolls-Royce share price, but our writer has a clear opinion on the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in cash lying around? Here’s how I’d use that to target passive income

| Mark David Hartley

Is it possible to turn even a small amount of spare cash into a vehicle for passive income? Our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stunning FTSE growth stocks I’m buying and holding for the long term

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bought these UK growth stocks over the last year and after a patchy start they're coming good.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my 3 top FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a strong year for the UK stock market, we still have a large number of attractive Footsie dividend shares…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I wish I’d known about this profitable stock market investing strategy 10 years ago

| Mark David Hartley

Long-term data suggests this investment approach yields returns that surpass the performance of major stock market indexes.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 magnificent ETFs that could beat FTSE 100 and global tracker funds over the next 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These ETFs have performed exceptionally well. And Edward Sheldon believes they could outperform FTSE and global index funds over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the BT share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The BT Group share price has had a good few months, following a lengthy painful spell. The big question now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 7, is this FTSE 100 stock as cheap as it looks? Here’s what the charts say

| Stephen Wright

BP shares are trading at a 52-week low. But Stephen Wright thinks investors should handle the apparently cheap valuation with…

Read more »