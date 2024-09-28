Member Login
These are my 3 top FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider buying right now

Despite a strong year for the UK stock market, we still have a large number of attractive Footsie dividend shares to choose from.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m eyeing up some Stocks and Shares ISA investments over the winter, and my money will be mostly going into dividend shares.

My big problem is that there are so many attractive yields out there, it’s hard to choose.

If I had the cash ready today, a portion of it would almost certainly go into savings and investments manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

The M&G share price has been flat for the past few years, and that’s helped push the forecast dividend yield as high as 9.5%.

No free money

There’s no such thing as risk-free cash, and we can never guaranteed a dividend. Sometimes, the earnings just aren’t there to cover it… which is exactly what happened to M&G in the last two years.

It still kept up the payments, though. And forecasts show the dividends should be covered by earnings in the next few years. But only just.

If they’re right, earnings per share (EPS) should bounce back this year, but then stay largely flat for the next two years. And EPS would cover the forecast dividends by only around 1.2 to 1.3 times.

So the dividend could come under pressure, and the shares could tank if we have a cut.

But the key reason I want to buy is that I think the UK stock market could be in for a long bull run. And if it is, investment managers should do well.

Torn

The next FTSE 100 dividend that I really like the look of leaves me torn, for ethical reasons. It’s British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

Despite a strong share price run this year, forecasts still put the dividend yield up at 8.5%.

Clearly, the future of tobacco defines the real long-term risk. And I do think that smoking the stuff will eventually die out.

I reckon it could take a very long time to convince the billions in the developing world to kick the habit, though. And British American is leading the way with alternative ways of consuming it.

There’s a fair bit of guesswork on my part there, though. And we really don’t know what kind of market those vape things will eventually enjoy.

I probably won’t buy, simply because it’s tobacco. But I wish I could feel comfortable going for that fat dividend.

Buy the grid

I really should buy some National Grid (LSE: NG.), with its 5.5% forecast yield. I’ve been telling myself that for years, but I’ve never actually hit the button.

I’m not really sure why, but it’s probably down to something else catching my eye each time I have the money. A bigger yield, maybe a growth stock, or a super cheap small cap.

Whatever it is, I’ve missed out on decades of what I reckon has turned out to be one of the Footsie’s best dividend stocks.

This year’s new equity issue, which has diluted the dividend a bit, shook confidence in National Grid. And having done it, will the company need to find more cash for expansion again?

That’s possible, and it could keep sentiment weak. But I must buy some one day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

