Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK growth stocks I’d stash in an ISA for the long haul

2 UK growth stocks I’d stash in an ISA for the long haul

Growth stocks that also pay dividends can be great investments. But investors should be aware of the tax implications if things go well. 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great asset for growth investors. But working out what to invest in is also crucial to building wealth over the long term.

I think Rightmove (LSE:RMV) and Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) look like great stocks to consider for an ISA. Both have something important in common that makes them stand out to me.

Tax advantages

Investments held in a Stocks and Shares ISA are exempt from taxes on dividends and capital gains. And that can be a big advantage for overall returns.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

With dividends, if I can’t keep all of the income a company distributes to me, I can’t reinvest it. And that can reduce the rate at which my investment compounds over time.

In the case of capital gains, the point of earning a big return on an investment is limited if I have to pay it back in taxes when I come to realise it. That’s why an ISA is important.

Equally though, avoiding taxes on returns is valuable only if an investment generates some meaningful returns in the first place. And the key to this is working out what to invest in.

Rightmove

Rightmove has grown its earnings per share by an average of 9% per year over the last decade. And the stock is up 209% as a result.

Running the UK’s largest property platform doesn’t take much in the way of physical assets. As a result, the company has managed to distribute 79% of its net income as dividends.

I think the business has a decent chance to keep growing its earnings going forward. And that should lead to higher dividends as well as share price gains.

Rightmove’s competitive position is currently under threat from a powerful rival and that’s a risk investors should be aware of. But disrupting the market leader won’t be easy. 

While barriers to entry might be low, achieving the kind of scale Rightmove has is likely to be extremely difficult. And that makes me think the stock could be a good investment.

Games Workshop

Over the last 10 years, Games Workshop’s earnings per share have gone from 39p to £4.58. That’s some staggering growth and the result has been a stock that’s up 1,700%. 

The company’s biggest asset is Warhammer. And this has had a durable appeal with its followers, which has been extremely valuable for investors. 

Like Rightmove, Games Workshop’s business is relatively light on physical assets. That’s why it has been able to grow while paying out most of its net income to investors.

The big question is how far this can continue. Expanding into new geographies has been a key part of the company’s previous growth and this can’t go on forever. Plus it could be vulnerable to new competitors in its market.

Nonetheless, I think Games Workshop has an extremely strong competitive position and attractive unit economics. And that’s why I’ve been buying it for my ISA.

ISA investments

When companies grow while distributing lots of income to shareholders, investors need to be mindful of taxes. And a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great asset here.

I’ve hit my ISA contribution limit for this financial year. But Games Workshop and Rightmove are stocks I’d love to either own or add to in my portfolio for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is up 6% in a week! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Even after its rise in the last week, this Fool plans to steer clear of Nvidia stock. Here he explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK or US: which are the best shares to buy this autumn?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking for shares to buy for his portfolio. Here he explains why he thinks both sides…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a forward P/E of 7.9 and an 8.2% yield, is this the FTSE 100’s best value stock?

| Charlie Carman

On several metrics, this value stock looks very attractive, but there are question marks over the sustainability of its business…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 stashed away? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £15,434 a year

| Charlie Keough

If this Fool had a lump sum of savings, he'd start investing in the stock market to make a second…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d start investing today to aim to build a £1.3m portfolio from scratch

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author isn’t banking on luck to achieve his wealth goals. Instead, he believes the smartest path to success is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 46%, are Barclays shares one of the best buys on the FTSE 100 right now?

| Charlie Keough

Barclays shares have been on a tear. But this Fool thinks they’ve a lot further to go. Here, he breaks…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Diageo share price is up nearly 10% in just 3 weeks!

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Diageo is relieved to see the share price heading in the right direction for the first time…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Struggling to find stocks to buy? Here’s some advice from Charlie Munger

| Stephen Wright

Finding stocks to buy when share prices are rising can be a challenge. But investors needn’t worry – Charlie Munger…

Read more »