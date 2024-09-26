Member Login
If I'd put £5k into the S&P 500 on 1 January 2024, here's what I'd have now

Our writer looks at the year-to-date performance of the S&P 500 index and highlights three areas he’s keen to invest in this October.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

My approach is to invest in individual companies. But with the S&P 500 at record highs, I can certainly see the appeal of index funds. They’d eliminate the need for me to research and monitor specific stocks.

Even Warren Buffett says passive investing is a solid strategy. Indeed, he said Jack Bogle, the father of index funds, had “probably done more for the American investor than any man in the country“.

The S&P 500 measures the performance of the 500 largest American companies. Today, it’s dominated by tech titans like Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia.

Here, I’ll look at how much I’d have now if I’d invested £5,000 in an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) at the start of the year.

Some were bearish

Heading into 2024, some market watchers weren’t bullish on the index’s prospects. For example, Marko Kolanovic, who was then JP Morgan‘s chief global markets strategist, predicted “another challenging year for market participants“.

For the S&P 500, the investment bank estimated earnings growth of 2–3% and a price target of 4,200 points, with a “downside bias“. 

Given that the index started the year at 4,769, that wouldn’t have been a great investment.

What’s happened so far?

However, the S&P 500’s historically returned just over 10% annually with dividends reinvested. And it’s gone up two out of every three years on average.

Like Man City or Real Madrid, it tends to win more than it loses. That’s why passive investing works and is so popular.

Year to date, the S&P 500’s rocketed just over 20%. This means my £5k investment would now be worth £6k on paper. Add with another 1.3% expected from dividends, that’s a cracking return.

Of course, the year isn’t over yet. The S&P 500 could always fall sharply from this point.

A high price to pay

That risk is heightened because the US market’s currently very expensive.

Take the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E ratio (or cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio). This compares the index’s price to its inflation-adjusted earnings averaged over the last 10 years. It essentially smooths out short-term economic fluctuations.

Right now, the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E ratio’s around 36, double its historical average!

Overvaluation 101

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock epitomises this. The electric vehicle (EV) giant’s revenue growth has slowed to single digits and profit margins have declined. In Q2, its sales fell for the second straight quarter.

Yet you wouldn’t know that from Tesla’s share price, which is somehow up 47% in the past six months!

This puts the stock on a forward P/E ratio of 101! In other words, for every $1 of expected future earnings (for 2024), investors are currently paying $101 for the stock.

Mind you, Tesla shares could always go higher after the upcoming robotaxi event on 10 October. But given that EV demand’s sluggish and competition’s mounting, there’s a lot of risk in the current multiple.

Still investing

By contrast, parts of the UK stock market look attractive to me right now. Here are three of them:

  • Small-cap stocks
  • Some investment trusts trading at double-digit discounts to their underlying value
  • FTSE 100 financial shares with ultra-high dividend yields

These are the ponds I’ll be fishing in throughout October.

