Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 54% and 19% in 2024, are these the best value stocks out there right now?

Down 54% and 19% in 2024, are these the best value stocks out there right now?

While the UK stock market has been flying, this Fool sees good value in these two shares. He’d buy them today if he had the cash.

Posted by
Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always on the lookout for value stocks. And while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have posted strong performances this year, I still see plenty of undervalued shares out there.

In fact, this year has proved to be difficult for a handful of Footsie stalwarts. Of those, I’ve been keeping a close eye on Burberry (LSE: BRBY) and BP (LSE: BP.). They’re two stocks that have been firmly on my radar over the past couple of months. With their share prices sliding, I reckon they could be the best value stocks out there. If I had the cash, I’d add them to my portfolio today.

Fashion giant

Let’s begin by investigating Burberry’s performance. Unfortunately for shareholders, this year has been terrible for the stock.

By far, the iconic British brand had been the worst performer on the FTSE 100. So much so that it recently got demoted to the FTSE 250. During 2024, it has lost 54.3% of its value. It’s down a whopping 66.4% in the last 12 months.

The reason for its poor performance has been multiple profit warnings. Clearly, they’ve sparked fear amongst investors. In its most recent update, Burberry said it now expects to post an operating loss in its first half. Moving forward, the business certainly faces a challenging turnaround mission.

But its shares now look dirt cheap. In fact, they’re sitting at a 15-year low. Today, I could pick up Burberry trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.7. Its long-term historical average is around 22. So on paper, there’s plenty of value in the stock today.

Furthermore, while it will be challenging, I’m optimistic the business can turn itself around and it has already started to implement measures to reverse its fortunes.

For example, it parted ways with former CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and replaced him with Joshua Schulman, former CEO of Coach. In tandem with that, management has laid out plans for a cost-cutting programme.

Granted, Burberry’s turnaround won’t be a quick process. And it will face struggles along the way. However, I see long-term value in its shares.

Oil and gas powerhouse

BP has fared slightly better than the fashion firm. However, its share price is still down 18.8% year to date.

Its recent struggles can be attributed to falling oil prices. And that highlights a risk with the stock: it’s cyclical. The BP share price tends to mirror the price of oil. For example, the stock soared in 2020 when the price of oil shot up. Of course, when prices fall, the reverse happens.

But there’s one positive to its declining share price. That’s the fact that it has pushed up its dividend yield. Its payout now stands at 6.1%. That’s comfortably above the FTSE 100 average.

To add to its impressive yield, the business has also committed to a $14bn buyback scheme running between last year through to the end of 2025. It’s on track to buy back $7bn this year. So, the firm is well on its way to achieving its target.

Another risk I see with BP is the energy transition. However, it’s now predicted that demand for oil will rise this decade. What’s more, BP shares look like cracking value, trading on a forward P/E of 6.5.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

It’s down 8%, so would I be silly to ignore the cheap Legal & General share price?

| Charlie Keough

The Legal & General share price has underperformed this year. But this Fool likes the look of the stock for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does owning National Grid shares for the dividend make sense for a risk-averse investor?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid shares can seem attractive thanks to a positive yield and the economics of a monopoly power network. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite dividend shares now offers a 9.5% yield!

| Christopher Ruane

Few FTSE 100 dividend shares have a yield over 9%. This one does. Christopher Ruane explains why he owns it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 rock-solid dividend shares with yields up to 8.5%

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks UK investors could target long-term passive income by considering three dividend shares that benefit from steady demand.

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising nearly 23%, does the Lloyds share price have further to go?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds has outperformed the FTSE 100 year to date. But even at its current share price, this Fool thinks it…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 shares have just plunged 12% and 10%! Time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in bargain-hunting mode and wondering if these two FTSE 100 shares could make exciting purchases after falling…

Read more »

Investing Articles

On the hunt for passive income in the FTSE 250? Here’s 1 stock I’d buy and 1 I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks the FTSE 250 is a great place to seek income. But not all stocks with meaty yields…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE shares are killing my portfolio! Should I dump them? 

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer examines two FTSE shares sucking the life out of his profits. But should he sell or wait for…

Read more »