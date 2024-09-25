Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock in a recession

Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock in a recession

This FTSE 100 stock has surged more than 30% in three months. Our writer Ken Hall thinks it could still be a buy if the economy stumbles.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is an interesting group to watch right now. It has been a mixed last 12 months for many UK large-cap stocks, with Rolls-Royce rocketing 140% higher while Rentokil has fallen 36% in the same period.

The UK economy is also in an interesting place. Inflation looks to have moderated, further interest rate cuts look likely, and there are signs of growth. However, concerns around increased taxes and ongoing Brexit troubles provide a counterbalance.

All of this has me thinking about a potential recession. As a long-term investor, I think it pays to always be looking to ‘weatherproof’ my portfolio. There’s one FTSE 100 stock that I have my eye on should we see the economy contract in 2024.

Home improvement in vogue

Recessions are typified by less consumer spending as people tighten their belts and stretch their budgets further. One area that I think could benefit massively is the home improvement sector.

Kingfisher (LSE: KGF) is an international home improvement company sitting in the FSTE 100. The group operates in eight countries across Europe with a number of brands, including B&Q.

Home improvement stands out to me as a potentially defensive sector. Similar to the used car market, it provides an alternative to buying new as people roll up their sleeves to get the work done themselves.

The Kingfisher share price has been soaring in recent months. In fact, the FTSE 100 stock is up 31.7% in the last three months and nearly 50% in the past year.

The key to long-term investing is picking high-quality companies and paying the right price. I needed to see if Kingfisher is still good value after its recent run.

By the numbers

The group generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of £1,330m from £12,980m in sales in FY24. I like that Kingfisher is profitable and cash generative, with net profits of £345m and £514m of free cash flow.

Pleasingly for yield hunters, the Board announced an unchanged total dividend of 12.4p for 2024. The stock currently has a 3.8% dividend yield, which is nothing to sneeze at.

On the balance sheet side, net debt totalled £2,116m, including £2,367m of total lease liabilities. With net leverage sitting at 1.6 times EBITDA, I think that provides some strength and flexibility moving forward.

Valuation

Kingfisher’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.4 doesn’t seem too high for a potential defensive play. The Footsie has a P/E ratio of around 20, which gives me some comfort around relative value.

Similarly, a 0.92 price-to-book (P/B) ratio implies a slight discount to net assets on the balance sheet.

Verdict

Kingfisher looks to be in good shape to me. It’s generating cash, has a healthy balance sheet, and looks reasonably priced.

Of course, risks remain even for companies that can be more defensive. Slumping sales, rising costs, and supply chain challenges are a few that spring to mind when considering whether to invest.

All of that said, if we see the economy heading into a prolonged recession, this FTSE 100 stock would be right at the top of my shopping list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! 2 dividend shares I’d buy today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool likes the look of these two dividend shares. If he had the cash, he'd add them to his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Up 25% from their 2024 lows, is it too late to buy National Grid shares?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid shares have rallied hard in the last few months. Can they still provide good returns after this jump…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a yield of 18%, should I buy this under-the-radar energy stock for passive income?

| James Beard

In his quest for passive income, our writer takes a look at a little known energy stock that’s currently yielding…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

6,195 Legal & General shares could generate £18,561 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

A much smaller investment in Legal & General shares can still generate a very high passive income if the dividends…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could turn into a passive income worth £32,119 a year

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wouldn't keep a lump sum of savings in the bank. Instead, he'd start earning passive income through the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

This 5.8%-yielding FTSE housebuilder looks cheap to me right now!

| Simon Watkins

After a tough period for the UK housing market, this big FTSE 100 builder looks in a good position to…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy high-yield dividend stock Phoenix Group?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Phoenix Group shares currently offer a yield of nearly 10%. Should Edward Sheldon buy the British dividend stock for his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines a simple investment strategy to maximise the power of income stocks with the tax benefits of a…

Read more »