Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 56% and 24% this year, are these 2 great FTSE 100 bargains?

Down 56% and 24% this year, are these 2 great FTSE 100 bargains?

This pair of household name FTSE 100 shares have both seen sharp price falls so far in 2024. So why has our writer been investing in them?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far 2024 has been a good year for the FTSE 100 index of leading companies. Indeed, the index hit a new all-time high earlier this year.

But an index is just that, so individual companies within it may well do better or worse than the headline performance. So far this year, for example, a couple of FTSE 100 shares have fallen by a whopping 56% and 24%, respectively.

I have bought them both, because I think they are potentially great bargains. Here is my reasoning.

Burberry shares have fallen by over half

The first share in question is Burberry (LSE: BRBY).

From iconic raincoats to glad rags for the glitterati, Burberry has built a distinctive niche in the global fashion scene. But this year, its raincoats have not been enough to protect the firm from some very heavy weather.

Partly that is down to a sharp downturn in luxury spending across the globe, due to a soft economy. Burberry has faced additional company-specific challenges. For example, its positioning as a high end brand but not one in the top league of luxury players means that it has been particularly squeezed compared to both pricier or cheaper firms.

That has translated to alarming business performance lately.

Management has been changed, the dividend cancelled, and comparable store sales in the most recent quarter declined by over a fifth compared to the prior year period. This FTSE 100 share has not crashed more than half this year just on worries of a downturn: it is a business in trouble that could yet turn out to be a crisis.

So, why did I buy?

We know luxury spending tends to be linked to the overall health of the economy, which is cyclical. Sooner or later I expect that to improve.

Even in its dire first half, Burberry remained solidly profitable and free cash flow positive. It has a unique brand and proven business model. Over time I expect financial performance to improve. I think the share price fall has been overdone.

Asian-focussed financial services company with strong story

Burberry’s troubles have been spread across markets, but weak performance in Asia has certainly not helped.

Asia is also the focus for FTSE 100 financial services company Prudential (LSE: PRU) and weakness there has not helped the shares, down 24% so far in 2024.

I have long liked the look of the company. Its focus on growing a proven Asian business into emerging markets with large untapped potential makes sense to me.

The brand is respected and Prudential has a large customer base in markets such as Hong Kong. A digitalisation drive could help improve profitability even for lower value customers over the long run.

The first half saw profits collapse over 80%, though the company remained in the black. It faced challenges ranging from macro-economic uncertainty in China to pushing through unpopular price increases in some southeast Asian markets.

The fallen share price reflects ongoing risks amid a mixed economic outlook. But the Pru’s proven business model, large space for ongoing growth, and well thought out strategy mean I see its current price as a potential long-term bargain. That is why I invested.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Burberry Group Plc and Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Experts reckon this UK stock could surge 45% by September 2025

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool thinks Kainos is one of the most attractive UK stocks on the market right now. It's potentially undervalued…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Up 30% since May, could the Persimmon share price keep rising fast?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the long-term performance of the Persimmon share price and whether now might be the time for him…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 20% already, can the Unilever share price keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

While the Unilever share price is up a fifth over the past year, it has moved sideways over a longer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Greggs shares the best buy on the FTSE 250?

| Charlie Keough

After Greggs shares posted an awesome performance, this Fool is looking at them closely. However, he's not keen on them…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Could the Glencore share price boom in coming years?

| Christopher Ruane

Possible demand drivers for natural resources might seem like good news for the Glencore share price. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Growth Shares

Is this chip growth stock the UK’s version of Nvidia?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong financial results just put out from a growth stock that could become the UK's tech…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

These under-the-radar FTSE 250 stocks haven’t just beaten the market. They’ve thrashed it!

| Paul Summers

If you think picking stocks never pays, our writer has news for you. Paul Summers highlights two FTSE 250 shares…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock in a recession

| Ken Hall

This FTSE 100 stock has surged more than 30% in three months. Our writer Ken Hall thinks it could still…

Read more »