£20,000 in savings? Here's how that could turn into a passive income worth £32,119 a year

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could turn into a passive income worth £32,119 a year

This Fool wouldn’t keep a lump sum of savings in the bank. Instead, he’d start earning passive income through the stock market.

Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

With interest rates high, I could leave my cash in the bank right now and earn a decent savings rate. However, that’s a short-term outlook. More rate cuts are expected this year and next. And when they are reduced, the interest on offer will follow suit.

That’s why I’d invest my cash in the stock market and start earning passive income.

Over the long run, this is a brilliant method to build wealth. It may feel like making extra cash on the side of a full-time job isn’t possible. But that’s far from the case. By buying shares with juicy dividend yields, it actually has the potential to be rather easy.

If I had £20,000 stashed away, here’s what I’d do.

A Stocks and Shares ISA

With my hard-earned cash, I want to maximise how much income I can make from it. That’s why I’d open a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every year, each investor in the UK has a £20,000 use-it-or-lose-it investment limit. Any capital gains made or dividend payments received through an ISA are tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What stocks to buy

So I’ve opened my ISA and I have my cash ready to invest. But what sort of stocks should I buy?

For me, I like to keep it simple. I largely target FTSE 100 companies. Most businesses on the index are household names. They operate in massive industries with large customer bases. And, most importantly, they’ve stable cash flows. That’s super important when it comes to rewarding shareholders with a dividend.

One I really like the look of at the moment is Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). The company operates in the insurance industry. It’s a large player in the space with around £300bn of assets under administration.

The stock boasts a whopping 9.6% yield. That blows the FTSE 100 average of 3.6% out of the water. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. However, I like Phoenix Group’s progressive dividend policy. In the last five years, its payout’s been climbing. Back then, it stood at 46.8p per share. Today, it’s 52.7p, or 12.5% higher.

There are a few risks with it though. For one, the insurance industry’s highly cyclical. Racing inflation and high interest rates have seen its share price suffer over the past couple of years. That’s still a threat. A delay in future cuts could cause the stock to be pulled back. Furthermore, the insurance industry’s very competitive.

But trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3, below the FTSE 100 average of 11, I think that looks like good value for a company of Phoenix Group’s quality.

Talking money

Taking Phoenix Group’s 9.6% yield and applying it to my £20,000 ought to see me earn £1,920 a year in passive income. That would come in handy. But with the aim of funding my retirement, I’m vying for more.

That’s why I’d reinvest my dividends along the way to benefit from dividend ‘compounding’. By doing that, after 30 years, I’d earn £32,119 in interest. What’s more, my nest egg would have grown from £20,000 to over £352,226.

That sort of money would go a long way in ensuring I lived a more comfortable lifestyle further down the line.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

