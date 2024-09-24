Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I reckon this FTSE 100 stock could eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock could eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat

Sometimes a FTSE 100 pick just looks like it has the attributes to become a great dividend stock. Our writer reckons she’s found one.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 incumbent LondonMetric Property (LSE: LMP) looks like it has all the hallmarks to become a potential future Dividend Aristocrat, in my eyes.

Here’s the thinking behind my assertion, as well as why I’d love to buy some shares when I next can.

Diversified property

You might have already guessed from the name but LondonMetric makes money from diversified property assets. From a returns view, it’s set up as a real estate investment trust (REIT). This is a huge plus, as it means that the business must return 90% of profits to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

LondonMetric shares have risen 16% in the past 12 months from 175p at this time last year, to current levels of 204p.

My investment case

First off, I’m a big fan of LondonMetric’s business model. In most cases, REITs tend to focus on one type of property. LondonMetric possesses a diversified range of assets, which can help offer protection against a downturn in one area. Plus, it’s capitalising on popular trends to grow profits and hopefully returns. A prime example of this is its exposure to logistics facilities in the wake of the e-commerce boom.

Furthermore, it understands market trends. For example, it is moving away from office space as working from home trends have risen since the pandemic. Plus, a recent acquisition has given it access to defensive properties such as hospitals, which will give it good earnings visibility as demand for hospitals isn’t going to slow down.

Another aspect I like about LondonMetric’s modus operandi is targeting assets with long-term tenants for growth. These tenants are tied down to long-term agreements, and are less likely to default on rent payments.

Moving on, LondonMetric’s recent updates have confirmed its operating with a 99% occupancy rate, which is impressive, if you ask me.

Looking at returns, the shares offer a dividend yield of 5.2%. For context, the FTSE 100 average is 3.6%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, LondonMetric has a great track record of payouts, and has increased these for the past nine years in a row. However, I do understand that the past isn’t a guarantee of the future. If it can continue in this vein, I can certainly see it becoming a top dividend stock in the future.

Risks and my verdict

The biggest risk I’m concerned about right now for LondonMetric is debt levels. These can be trickier to manage during higher interest environments, like now. Plus, debt repayments can take precedence over growth and returns initiatives, so I’ll be watching with interest. However, it is worth noting the debt ratio compared to payout coverage on its balance sheet isn’t a concern, not yet at least.

A smaller concern is the firm’s propensity for acquisitions. They’re great when they work out, but can be damaging from a financial and investor sentiment perspective when they don’t.

Overall, I reckon LondonMetric could be a fantastic stock to buy for returns and growth. A diverse range of assets, defensive traits, and a good track record help my investment case.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock could deliver a massive 40% 12-month return

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks JD Sports might be one of the best investments for him in the FTSE 100 right now.…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use the next stock market correction to try and aim for a million — with £30K

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market correction can be a lucrative buying opportunity for the suitably prepared long-term investor. Christopher Ruane explains.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares still a bargain buy near a 52-week high?

| Charlie Carman

National Grid shares have quickly recovered from their 52-week low back in May, but does the FTSE 100 utility stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d create a passive income stream worth over £18K annually

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she would go about building a passive income stream if she were to start today, including…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Want to make millions like Warren Buffett? Here’s how to avoid his mistakes

| Alan Oscroft

Just look at that Warren Buffett bloke and all the investing mistakes he's made over the years... What do you…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in the easyJet share price just before the pandemic, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

While the travel market has recovered since the pandemic, the easyJet share price hasn’t. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With BP at 414p, is the share price offering investors a FTSE 100 bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

BP's weak share price has been driving up the dividend yield, making the stock worth consideration as a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start investing with under £500 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer uses his stock market experience to consider how he would start investing now for the first time on…

Read more »