Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5%+ yields! 3 blue-chip UK shares to consider for an ISA

5%+ yields! 3 blue-chip UK shares to consider for an ISA

Our writer identifies a trio of blue-chip British shares he sees as worth considering for an ISA, each yielding 5% or higher.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning dividend shares in an ISA could potentially help me build wealth in two ways.

Over time, if I buy into the right shares at an attractive price, hopefully I would see capital gains. Along the way, the dividends could earn me some passive income. Investing a £20k ISA into shares yielding an average 5% ought to earn me £1,000 each year in dividends.

Here are three FTSE 100 shares each yielding 5% or higher that I think investors ought to consider buying.

WPP

Advertising has had a challenging few years. There remains a risk that economic weakness will lead to advertisers spending less, something that could be bad news for ad agency network, WPP (LSE: WPP).

Still, the company has been performing fairly well lately in a tough environment. First-half revenues were basically flat year on year, while operating profit was up 38% to £423m.

An announced sale of its majority stake in FGS Global is expected to generate cash proceeds after tax of over £600m, helping to improve the balance sheet. The interim dividend was held flat and WPP yields 5%.

At 24% less than five years ago, I think the WPP share price is reasonable for a company that has a strong position in its industry, an extensive global network, and increasing digital focus.

Aviva

Insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) may not seem like an exciting share, but that is part of its appeal to me. It operates in a proven business area likely to see long-term demand, has a large customer base, has proven it can underwrite profitably, and owns strong brands that help it market its services cost-effectively.

Aviva’s dividend yield is almost 7% and it has been raising its dividend per share since a cut several years ago.

An increased focus on its home UK market offers operating efficiencies, but by tying the company’s performance more closely to the UK insurance market I think it has increased some risks, for example, if competitors try to gain market share by competing on price.

As a long-term investor, I see Aviva as an unexciting but solid business that I think can likely build on its strengths for years or decades to come.

Vodafone

With its 10.1% dividend yield, telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD) could be quite the passive income money spinner. Things are going to change, though, as the company has announced plans to halve its annual payout per share.

Still, that would leave it yielding over 5%.

The dividend cut, asset sales in recent years, and less debt on the balance sheet than before mean the Vodafone dividend, after the cut, looks more sustainable than it has for years.

The company has a well-known brand and market-leading position in multiple markets. It has hundreds of millions of customers in Europe and Africa. I think its mobile money services in Africa could be a big growth driver.

Vodafone has disappointed investors before and one risk I see is declining revenue streams due to the asset sales I mentioned above. But it remains a formidable business with large cash generation potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock could deliver a massive 40% 12-month return

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks JD Sports might be one of the best investments for him in the FTSE 100 right now.…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use the next stock market correction to try and aim for a million — with £30K

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market correction can be a lucrative buying opportunity for the suitably prepared long-term investor. Christopher Ruane explains.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares still a bargain buy near a 52-week high?

| Charlie Carman

National Grid shares have quickly recovered from their 52-week low back in May, but does the FTSE 100 utility stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d create a passive income stream worth over £18K annually

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she would go about building a passive income stream if she were to start today, including…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Want to make millions like Warren Buffett? Here’s how to avoid his mistakes

| Alan Oscroft

Just look at that Warren Buffett bloke and all the investing mistakes he's made over the years... What do you…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in the easyJet share price just before the pandemic, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

While the travel market has recovered since the pandemic, the easyJet share price hasn’t. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock could eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sometimes a FTSE 100 pick just looks like it has the attributes to become a great dividend stock. Our writer…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With BP at 414p, is the share price offering investors a FTSE 100 bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

BP's weak share price has been driving up the dividend yield, making the stock worth consideration as a FTSE 100…

Read more »