This FTSE 100 financial stock is one of the very few that has a 9%+ dividend yield, projected earnings growth of 25%+, and is 50%+ undervalued.

This 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem also looks a serious bargain right now!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Very few shares in the FTSE 100 generate an annual dividend yield of over 9%. The average yearly payout of the leading index is currently just 3.6%.

And even fewer of those look undervalued by more than 50% against their peers by my reckoning.

Add in a further condition of projected annual earnings growth of over 25%, and the list becomes very short indeed.

One firm on it is global investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

Share valuation

On the key price-to-book (P/B) stock valuation measurement, M&G currently trades at just 1.3. This is bottom of its competitor group, which has a P/B average of 3.7.

The same applies to M&G’s relative standing on the price-to-sales (P/S) measure of share value. It presently trades at 0.8 compared to a peer group average of 4.4.

So it is a serious bargain on these measures. To find out exactly how much in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows the shares to be 51% undervalued at their present £2.07 price.

So a fair value for the stock would be £4.22, although it may go lower or higher than that.

Dividend yield

In 2023, M&G paid a total dividend of 19.7p a share, giving a current yield of 9.5%.

Therefore, £9,000 – the amount I started investing with 30 years ago – would make £855 in dividends in the first year. Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £8,550, and over 30 years to £25,650.

However, if the dividends were used to buy more M&G shares (‘dividend compounding’), much more could be made.

Specifically, on an average 9.5% yield, an extra £14,185 would be generated after 10 years, not £8,550. And after 30 years on the same basis, an additional £144,854 in dividends would be generated, rather than £25,650.

At that point, the total investment (including the initial £9,000) would pay £14,616 each year in dividend income!

Growth prospects

H1 2024 results saw a 4% fall in adjusted operating profit year on year, to £375m from £390m. This was attributed by the firm to difficult market conditions over the half.

More positively from my perspective is that it made progress on its key ‘Transformation’ programme. This aims to increase its financial strength, simplify the business, and unlock growth.

First, H1 saw it boost its Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio by 7%, to 210%. Second, it reduced managed costs by 4%. Third, it is combining its Life and Wealth operations to accelerate its growth in the UK retail market. It also plans to imminently launch a new investment fund in the Middle East.

A risk here is that this Transformation programme stalls for some reason. Another is high competition in the sector squeezing its profit margins.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow by 25.7% a year to end-2026. Projections are also that its dividend yield will rise to 10.1% by then.

Will I buy the shares?

I already hold M&G shares for their high yield, extreme undervaluation and excellent growth prospects. As these factors are all still in play, I will buy more very soon.