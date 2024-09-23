Member Login
This 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem also looks a serious bargain right now!

This FTSE 100 financial stock is one of the very few that has a 9%+ dividend yield, projected earnings growth of 25%+, and is 50%+ undervalued.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

Very few shares in the FTSE 100 generate an annual dividend yield of over 9%. The average yearly payout of the leading index is currently just 3.6%.

And even fewer of those look undervalued by more than 50% against their peers by my reckoning.

Add in a further condition of projected annual earnings growth of over 25%, and the list becomes very short indeed.

One firm on it is global investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

Share valuation

On the key price-to-book (P/B) stock valuation measurement, M&G currently trades at just 1.3. This is bottom of its competitor group, which has a P/B average of 3.7.

The same applies to M&G’s relative standing on the price-to-sales (P/S) measure of share value. It presently trades at 0.8 compared to a peer group average of 4.4.

So it is a serious bargain on these measures. To find out exactly how much in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows the shares to be 51% undervalued at their present £2.07 price.

So a fair value for the stock would be £4.22, although it may go lower or higher than that.

Dividend yield

In 2023, M&G paid a total dividend of 19.7p a share, giving a current yield of 9.5%.

Therefore, £9,000 – the amount I started investing with 30 years ago – would make £855 in dividends in the first year. Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £8,550, and over 30 years to £25,650.

However, if the dividends were used to buy more M&G shares (‘dividend compounding’), much more could be made.

Specifically, on an average 9.5% yield, an extra £14,185 would be generated after 10 years, not £8,550. And after 30 years on the same basis, an additional £144,854 in dividends would be generated, rather than £25,650.

At that point, the total investment (including the initial £9,000) would pay £14,616 each year in dividend income!

Growth prospects

H1 2024 results saw a 4% fall in adjusted operating profit year on year, to £375m from £390m. This was attributed by the firm to difficult market conditions over the half.

More positively from my perspective is that it made progress on its key ‘Transformation’ programme. This aims to increase its financial strength, simplify the business, and unlock growth.

First, H1 saw it boost its Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio by 7%, to 210%. Second, it reduced managed costs by 4%. Third, it is combining its Life and Wealth operations to accelerate its growth in the UK retail market. It also plans to imminently launch a new investment fund in the Middle East.

A risk here is that this Transformation programme stalls for some reason. Another is high competition in the sector squeezing its profit margins.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow by 25.7% a year to end-2026. Projections are also that its dividend yield will rise to 10.1% by then.

Will I buy the shares?

I already hold M&G shares for their high yield, extreme undervaluation and excellent growth prospects. As these factors are all still in play, I will buy more very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

