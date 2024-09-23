Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The better buy right now: Rolls-Royce shares or BAE Systems?

The better buy right now: Rolls-Royce shares or BAE Systems?

I think Rolls-Royce shares may well see continued success in the coming years, but BAE Systems still looks the better all-round defence stock for me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have risen a long way from their 23 October 12-month traded low of £1.97. But as it consolidates its position in the elite investment grade of companies, I think it may well go higher over time.

However, I already have a holding in BAE Systems (LSE: BA) that operates broadly in the same business space.

To own both might unbalance the risk-reward profile of my stock portfolio. So, which one looks best for mw to own right now?

Relative valuations

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock valuation measurement, Rolls-Royce trades at 17.9. BAE Systems is at 20.7.

Both firms occupy the bottom two spots in their competitor group, which has an average P/E of 43.3. So, both look very cheap on that basis.

discounted cash flow analysis shows Rolls-Royce to be 54% undervalued at its present price of £5.25. BAE Systems is 23% undervalued at £12.75.

Therefore, a fair value for Rolls-Royce shares would be £11.41, and for BAE Systems £16.56. Both could go lower or higher, given the vagaries of the market, of course.

Nonetheless, a win here for Rolls-Royce, I think.

Revenue and earnings prospects

A company’s share price (and dividend) are ultimately driven by rises in revenue and earnings. Revenue is the total money a firm receives, while earnings are the money left after expenses and tax.

Consensus analysts’ estimates show a major difference between the two firms’ prospects in one key regard to 2027. 

Revenues at both are expected to climb: up 5.5% a year at Rolls-Royce and up 8.7% annually at BAE Systems.

But earnings at Rolls-Royce are expected to fall to end-2027 (albeit by just 0.09% a year), while BAE Systems’ are forecast to rise 7.3% annually.

A risk to Rolls-Royce is that its production capabilities do not keep up with its fast sales growth. This could lead to costly failures in products.

For BAE Systems, a risk is poor management of its foreign exchange exposure, given its huge international order book. This could produce big currency losses on market fluctuations.

Overall, though, a win here for BAE Systems, in my view.

Dividend yield generation

BAE Systems paid a total dividend in 2023 of 30p a share. This gives a yield on the current £12.75 share price of 2.4%.

Analysts predict this will increase to 2.8% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026.

Rolls-Royce currently pays no dividend but says it will introduce one this year. Analysts expect a 1.1% yield in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026.

So, a second win – and overall victory – for BAE Systems.

Which would I buy?

My holding in BAE Systems was built up over many years at a much lower average price than today’s. So, I am extremely content with this position.

That said, I would happily buy it today if I did not already own it. It has tremendous growth prospects in a strongly expanding sector, I think. And it also pays a reasonably decent dividend as well.

Nevertheless, I am a big fan of Rolls-Royce too. It also benefits from the burgeoning defence sector and should continue to do well, I think.

However, I would not have two stocks in the same sector at present, and BAE Systems is still my number one choice in the field.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month, are easyJet shares ready for takeoff?

| Ken Hall

easyJet shares have jumped in a late summer surge, but is the budget airline ready to soar higher?

Read more »

Investing Articles

I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best dividend shares to help build a passive income stream isn’t an easy feat. Our writer breaks down…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some simple lessons from the long and successful investment career of billionaire Warren Buffett, this writer aims to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Phoenix Group, Legal & General, BP: here’s what FTSE 100 investors have been buying

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown users have been plowing money into these three FTSE 100 shares over the past week. What else have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This value stock is down 44% in a year! Should I buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer has noticed this FTSE 250 share could be in the value stock category after a recent drop. What’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is J D Wetherspoon a no-brainer stock in the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer weighs up the case for adding this FTSE 250-listed household name to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m avoiding these FTSE ‘value’ stocks like the plague!

| Paul Summers

Value stocks have the potential to be brilliant investments but value 'traps' can destroy wealth. Our writer picks out what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price can’t slow down! But has it gone too far?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been soaring. But this Fool reckons it could keep rising. He explains why.

Read more »