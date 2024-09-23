Member Login
37% of my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP is in these 3 top growth stocks

37% of my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP is in these 3 top growth stocks

This writer reveals three shares that have performed strongly and now make up over a third of his pension and Stocks and Shares ISA portfolios.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Around five years ago, I decided to build my Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) around a handful of growth stocks. They were among my highest-conviction holdings at the time.

However, I decided to take a different route to just investing in the established Big Tech names that everyone was buying. Back then, this was the ‘FAANG’ group of companies: Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (now Alphabet).

Instead, I wanted to back companies that I thought could — one day, potentially — become much larger enterprises. The idea was that these could deliver outsized returns due to their smaller starting size.

So what were these stocks? And how have they got on since I made this decision?

My three big bets

The three firms are Axon Enterprise, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Shopify. Each had (and still has) founder management teams with long-term visions and a deep understandings of their industries.

They all had leading positions in growing markets. Axon in Tasers, body-worn cameras, and digital evidence management systems. MercadoLibre in e-commerce across Latin America. And Shopify in software that empowers small- and medium-sized businesses to create and manage their online stores.

StockFive-year share price performance (%)
Axon Enterprise522%
MercadoLibre286%
Shopify148%
Performance figures for the five-year period to 23 September

In terms of performance, they’ve all beaten the S&P 500 (91%) and Nasdaq (121%).

Axon’s been the best of the lot due to its consistent habit of leaving Wall Street expectations in the dust. In Q2, it reported $7.3bn in future contracted revenue, up from $1bn in Q2 2019.

This trio of stocks have helped propel my portfolio higher, but it’s been far from smooth sailing.

A rough ride

They account for roughly 37% of my overall ISA and SIPP portfolios today. I say roughly because each stock’s expensive according to conventional valuation metrics (they always have been). This means their share prices can fluctuate wildly one month to the next.

Indeed, Shopify lost 84% of its value between November 2021 and October 2022. Ouch!

I added more shares on the way down, but their value kept falling relentlessly. It was very painful. That second position is still underwater for me despite Shopify stock rising 60% over the past 18 months.

A giant in the making

I remain bullish on all three stocks, but I’ve been blown away by the operational performance of MercadoLibre. It owns Latin America’s leading e-commerce marketplace and digital payments platform.

In the past five years, its top line has grown by an average of 60%! Profits are now surging too.

Considering we’ve had a global pandemic, surging inflation, high interest rates, recessions, and more, I find that very impressive.

It shows just how strong the adoption of online shopping and payments is in Latin America. These are powerful trends that appear to still be in the early stages. Millions remain unbanked across the region.

One risk is the company’s rapid foray into digital lending. In Q2, non-performing loans were quite high at 18.5%. So that’s worth monitoring.

Long term though, MercadoLibre’s targeting 300m e-commerce customers, up from about 100m today. It also plans to expand digital advertising, lean into artificial intelligence (AI), and use drones to reach more shoppers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Axon Enterprise, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

