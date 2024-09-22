Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £200 a month to aim for a passive income of £140,000 a year

How I’d invest £200 a month to aim for a passive income of £140,000 a year

Oliver Rodzianko says he’s aiming for a passive income of £140k per year. He has a strategic plan that involves a mixture of growth and income investing.

Posted by
Oliver Rodzianko
Oliver is an investment analyst who writes for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks and The Motley Fool UK. He also manages a private stock portfolio structured around value and growth strategies.
Published
| More on:
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett has figured out a slow, stable path to riches. By compounding his portfolio’s returns over many years, his company is now worth nearly $1trn. Following in his footsteps, I want to see if it’s possible to build a passive income of £140,000 starting from zero.

A lifelong journey

It’s worth remembering that the earlier I start and commit to my goal of investing with discipline, the larger my final portfolio value will be.

50 years might seem like a long time, but starting with just £200 and adding just as much every month could give me a total interest earned of nearly £3.4m if I achieve a 10% annual return. I consider that annual growth to be achievable because that’s the average annual total return of the S&P 500 from 1926 through 2022.

My strategy requires me to reinvest all of my dividends. Only when I hit my goal of £3.5m will I start spending these payouts. After all, it’s worth the wait for an annual 4% retirement dividend yield of £140k.

However, investments can rise and fall, and I have to be careful which shares I choose. A failure to build a well-diversified portfolio or to choose companies that appreciate over time could leave me with much lower returns than I forecast.

How I choose investments

One of my top-performing picks of recent years has been Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). Since I first bought the shares just a year-and-a-half ago, they’ve returned approximately 35%.

This investment is perfect for the earlier growth stage of my portfolio. However, with a dividend yield of just 0.25%, the company isn’t going to provide the lion’s share of my residual income in retirement. Instead, it’s the type of business I think will help me get to £3.5m faster.

Of course, I have to be careful that I don’t open myself up to excessive volatility risk by chasing growth. The market commonly overvalues technology companies. This is especially true at the moment when there’s excessive enthusiasm surrounding AI.

However, Alphabet is known as one of the more stable technology companies in the magnificent seven. The company is a core holding of mine due to its more consistent results compared to its peers like Tesla and Amazon:


When I get older, I’ll get slower

As I age, I expect I’ll focus less on growth opportunities and more on reliable income. The best place to seek this is often in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which offer rental income to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

One of the top REITs I know of is Realty Income. Investors famously call it the ‘monthly dividend company’ for its regular payouts. It has an annual dividend yield of 5%. Furthermore, over the past 10 years, the share price has increased by a healthy 53%.

A mixed and evolving strategy

By mixing a heavy emphasis on growth in my earlier years and prioritising income in my later years, I think I can succeed with my dream of an abundant retirement.

It may take some time, but I have plenty of that. While I’ll be careful of the risks, I’m committed to investing well. Right now, I’m focusing on companies like Alphabet rather than Realty Income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Oliver Rodzianko has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down another 6% in a week! So will the GSK share price ever recover?

| Harvey Jones

The GSK share price has had a rotten few years and now it's heading south yet again. Investor Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 145% but still cheap with a P/E of 8.5! Is this the best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Earlier this year Harvey Jones decided this FTSE recovery play was the best share to buy, and he's thrilled with…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £499 a month of passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explains how he'd invest a large savings pot in dividend shares to target a juicy passive income stream…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price could move closer to £1!

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price is up 36.6% over the past 12 months, but there's an overlooked reason it could push…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Over 50? Here are 2 dividend stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two companies are likely to pay regular dividends in the years ahead. So Edward Sheldon believes they could be…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

Could this 11p penny stock light up my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock may not be trading at 11p for much longer as revenues are soaring and the company’s planning…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2027

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 over the past 12 months, but the stock remains an attractive opportunity for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged again. Dr James Fox explains why investors are getting excited by this engineering giant…

Read more »