Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could small modular reactors cause the Rolls-Royce share price to explode?

Could small modular reactors cause the Rolls-Royce share price to explode?

Our writer doesn’t think the Rolls-Royce share price offers value for money at the moment. But he likes the look of its nuclear energy programme.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve long believed the Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) share price to be expensive. It appears to reflect anticipated growth in the company’s earnings that has yet to be realised.

The summary of brokers’ forecasts on the company’s own website shows expected earnings per share (EPS) for the year ending 31 December 2027 (FY27) of 25.9p. With a current (20 September) share price of 525p, this implies a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.2.

To me, that seems quite sensible for an engineering-cum-technology group.

But there’s a long way to go. In FY23, the company reported EPS of 13.75p. Therefore, its current P/E ratio is an eye-watering 38.2.

A 62% increase in earnings over three years is a challenging target. But it wouldn’t surprise me if the group achieved it. The company’s bounce back from the pandemic — when it had to raise billions to survive — has been remarkable.

Daring to be different

By 2027, it’s likely that we will know whether the company’s diversification into small modular reactors (SMRs) — factory-built nuclear power stations — is likely to be a success.

Although it’s not until 2030 before the first ones are likely to be operational, in three years’ time it should have received sufficient orders or expressions of interest — and successfully built some prototypes — to know whether SMRs are going to help continue the Rolls-Royce growth story.

Personally, I think they could have a big impact.

Going nuclear

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the installed base for nuclear power could rise from 371GW to 890GW, by 2025.

With electricity demand currently increasing at twice the rate of all energy, additional capacity must come from somewhere. And SMRs are likely to play a large part in the world’s future energy generation.

That’s because larger conventional power plants have fallen out of fashion. Their reputation for huge cost over-runs means operators are looking for less expensive, quicker-to-build alternatives. When Hinkley Point C (Somerset) is finished, it’s expected to be £34bn over budget.

A huge opportunity

An additional 519GW of nuclear power is equivalent to over 1,500 SMRs.

With an estimated retail price of $1bn each, it’s a potentially huge market. And Rolls-Royce could benefit enormously. If all goes to plan, not only could it make money from the units themselves but there will also be revenue generated from maintenance contracts, spare parts, and operating agreements.

Of course, the technology has yet to be proven. And there are other well-funded competitors. These include a Wyoming-based project backed by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

Also, I don’t think its sensible buying shares today in the hope that a new market will come off in six years’ time. Having said that, it’s the sort of timeframe some investors look at when investing in pre-revenue start-ups.

However, unlike a recently formed company seeking to develop a new technology, Rolls-Royce has the advantage of having been in existence for 118 years. Its legacy business is able to provide the cash required to develop its nuclear programme.

But I come back to my original point. Based on what I know today, the shares look expensive to me. However, I’m going to watch with interest how the company gets on with its SMRs. The share price could start to explode if everything works out.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »