8 shares that Fools have been buying!

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investing alongside you, fellow Foolish investors, here’s a selection of shares that some of our contributors have been buying across the past month!

Bumble

What it does: Bumble is an online dating platform that sets itself apart from competitors as women make the first move.

By Muhammad Cheema. It’s easy to be pessimistic about Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares. They’ve declined by 92% since going public in 2021 and have fallen by 60% in the last year alone. This is mainly because of the slower-than-expected growth. Recently trimming its growth forecast from 8-11% to 1-2% didn’t help.

Don’t get me wrong, there are risks of it fading out if growth doesn’t pick up. But I’m betting it will, so I’ve recently added to my position.

I truly believe that online dating is the future of dating. It’s not my preference, to be honest, but it’s the way the world is trending. Many people are glued to their phones, and meeting people online is becoming more common.

Let’s not forget the company is still growing and is profitable. In fact, in its recent quarterly results, net earnings increased by 306% year-on-year.

Finally, Bumble shares seem oversold to me. They’re now trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9. This represents a potential bargain.

Muhammad Cheema owns shares in Bumble.

Hilton Food Group

What it does: FTSE 250 member Hilton Food is a leading “multi-protein” producer with a core focus on meat production.

By Roland Head. Shares in Hilton Food (LSE: HFG) look good value to me after a recent share price correction.

The company’s recent half-year results revealed a mixed picture. Although adjusted pre-tax profit rose by 25% to £33m, sales only rose by 1% on a comparable basis.

What interested me was the improvement in Hilton’s profitability in the UK. Margins in the group’s home market were boosted by its growing seafood business and sales of premium meat products.

Looking further ahead, the firm is set to expand into North America with the opening of a new facility in 2026/27. This is backed by a contract with Walmart Canada.

Hilton has disappointed before and the group’s profits could be hit by consumer downtrading or the loss of a major contract.

However, broker forecasts have been upgraded recently and I think the shares look reasonably valued at current levels. I’ve recently added Hilton Foods to my portfolio.

Roland Head owns shares in Hilton Food.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF

What it does: iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF invests in US companies that enjoy strong and stable earnings.

By Royston Wild. With an average annual return of 14.72% since it started eight years ago, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF (LSE:IUQA) has been near the top of my shopping list for some time. In recent days I pulled the trigger and finally added it to my portfolio.

As its name implies, the fund provides me with exposure to the strongly performing US stock market. Major holdings here include tech giants Apple and Nvidia, soft drinks maker Coca-Cola, and payment card services providers Visa and Mastercard.

This selection illustrates the ETF’s focus on companies with solid profits records. More specifically, it targets companies that have “[a] high percentage of company earnings allocated to shareholders; low levels of debt; and low variability of year on year company earnings.”

On the downside, a high concentration of cyclical stocks may leave the fund vulnerable during economic downturns.

Information technology, financial services and consumer discretionary companies alone make up more than 52% of the fund. However, a proven ability to deliver a strong return over time still makes it an attractive investment in my book.

One final thing: with an ongoing charge of just 0.2% per annum, it’s also extremely cost effective.

Royston Wild owns iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF.

Norfolk Southern

What it does: Norfolk Southern is one of the US Class 1 railroads. It operates on the Eastern side of the country.

By Stephen Wright. Warren Buffett used to own shares in US railroad Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). And since I think there are reasons why this company can do well, I’ve been buying it for my own portfolio.

Since 2014, the US transportation market has shifted from roughly even between truck and rail to now being 64% trucking. That’s despite trains being cheaper and less carbon-intensive.

The reason is that railroads almost across the board have focused on margins and provided a poor service. But Norfolk Southern is looking to change that, and I expect this to continue even after Alan Shaw’s departure.

The company has been working on improving its reliability and efficiency in ways that benefit its customers. And I think this means it has a good chance of regaining market share over time.

The risk is that this approach is going to result in lower margins, which could offset revenue growth. But I think its strategy is the right one and that’s why I’ve been buying the stock.

Stephen Wright owns shares in Norfolk Southern.

Rolls-Royce

What it does: Civil aerospace giant Rolls-Royce manufactures aircraft engines, marine propulsion systems, and power-generation system. It also makes engines for military aircraft, ships and submarines.

By Harvey Jones. When a stock goes gangbusters like Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), I get whipped up into a frenzy of fear and greed, just like everybody else.

I was lucky in one respect. I spotted the FTSE 100 group’s recovery potential in October 2022, and bought right at the start of its index-smashing run. Unfortunately, I only invested a small sum, and was left with the sticky decision of whether to buy more as the Rolls-Royce share price flew ever higher.

I held back, knowing sod’s law would strike and the stock would fall as soon as I piled in. I finally gave into FOMO on 1 August, after Rolls-Royce beat first-half guidance and announced the return of its dividend.

I paid 495p and the stock fell the moment I clicked the ‘buy’ button, exactly as I feared. I averaged down on 6 August at 455p. So far I’m down 3.16% on those trades. Which is a bit rubbish given that Rolls-Royce shares are up 503% off over two years and 113% over one. Timing the market never works. I should stop.

The rapid recovery phase is over but I still expect a steady stream of growth and income over the years. If Rolls-Royce shares dip in the short run, I’ll buy more.

Harvey Jones owns shares in Rolls-Royce.

Taylor Wimpey

What it does: Taylor Wimpey is one of the UK’s largest home builders. In 2023, it completed 10,848 homes.

By Charlie Keough. I’ve had FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) on my watchlist for some time now. I recently decided to snap up some shares.

There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the stock has been soaring. It has climbed 8.6% in 2024 and a whopping 41.6% in the last 12 months. I’m confident it can keep this form up.

That’s because the current housing shortage should benefit the firm. To fix the issues we’re currently facing, the Labour government has promised to build 1.5m new homes over the next five years.

That’s not to say I don’t see potential risks with Taylor Wimpey. The housing market has struggled over the past couple of years and any further setbacks would impact its share price. For example, a delay in further interest rate cuts would have negative implications for the business.

Yet despite potential issues in the months ahead, I couldn’t resist its meaty 5.9% dividend yield. That’s considerably above the Footsie average of 3.9%.

Charlie Keough owns shares in Taylor Wimpey.

TripAdvisor

What it does: TripAdvisor runs a digital platform offering a range of travel-related services such as hotel reviews and experiential travel bookings.

By Christopher Ruane. In August, I wrote that I was eyeing buying more TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares for my portfolio in September. That is exactly what I ended up doing.

The share has lately been trading close to its one year low. As well as a potential bid that never materialised, investors have been concerned about whether a weak economy could dampen travel spending, hurting revenues and profits at TripAdvisor.

But does the company, with strong cashflows, really merit a market capitalisation of under $2bn?

Its brand is unique and ubiquitous, the experience booking offering has seen strong growth and, for now at least, travel demand remains robust.

Yes, it operates in a cyclical business. But I think the business has a strong competitive position for the long term that means it looks cheap at the current price.

So, even though my existing holding showed a loss on paper, I used the price weakness to buy more shares.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in TripAdvisor.

Uber Technologies

What it does: Uber Technologies is a leading global rideshare and food delivery company.

By Ben McPoland.I recently became a shareholder in Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). The previously loss-making firm has reached a point where its massive scale and cost-cutting efforts are translating into profitable growth.

In the first six months of the year, it generated $968m in operating profit. This was a 15-fold increase over last year. Earnings per share growth is expected to exceed 100% over the next couple of years then rise by double-digits after that.

This year, the company partnered with Instacart in the US, enabling the latter’s customers to order from hundreds of thousands of Uber Eats’ restaurant partners.

Looking ahead, the rise of autonomous vehicles (AVs) might pose challenges. Uber has partnered with over 10 AV players, including Waymo and Cruise (subsidiaries of Alphabet and General Motors, respectively). But there remains a long-term risk that these firms use their own consumer apps to poach some of Uber’s customers.

As things stand though, the company appears to have solid growth potential in countries like Spain, Germany, Japan, India and South Korea. It notes that in these places, ‘Uber’ isn’t yet used as a verb.

Ben McPoland owns shares in Uber Technologies.