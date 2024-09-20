Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m loving the look of these 2 FTSE 100 stocks!

I’m loving the look of these 2 FTSE 100 stocks!

This Fool’s keeping close tabs on these two FTSE 100 stocks. If he had the cash, he’d happily snap them up today.

Posted by
Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My investment strategy’s rather simple. I plan to buy FTSE 100 stocks I see as good value and hold them for the decades. It’s a method I’ve been using for the past couple of years. Over time, I know it’ll pay off.

I see a number of brilliant buying opportunities in the UK-leading index right now. And it’s often difficult to whittle it down to which are my favourites. However, these two are most certainly up there. If I had the cash, I’d buy both today.

Marks & Spencer

First up is Marks & Spencer (LSE: MKS). Its shares have had a cracking year. In 2024, they’re up 33.6%. They’ve performed even better in the last six months, climbing 53.2%. During the same time, the Footsie’s up 7.2%.

But even after going on a tear, I think its shares still look great value. They’re trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.7 and a forward P/E of 14.2. Granted, that’s above the FTSE 100 average of 11. But I’ll happily pay a small premium for a quality business.

M&S’s turnaround in the last few years has been exceptional. The retail giant was falling behind its competition. Its stores were run down and it was failing to keep up with current trends.

But that now has changed. It has upgraded its stores to provide a more modern feel and put a larger focus on improving its online presence. Profits jumped 58% last year, so something must be working.

Despite the strides it has made, there are still a few risks. The most pressing is the current state of the economy. While inflation’s fallen, it remains a threat. If it were to rise again, or if we were to see a delay in future interest rate cuts, M&S stock would most likely take a hit. That’s something I’ll be tracking in the months ahead.

But as we see rates cut over the coming years, that should lead to an uptick in spending. I also like the trajectory M&S is on. That’s why I’m bullish about it over the long run.

Schroders

I also really like the look of Schroders (LSE: SDR). Unlike its FTSE 100 peer, it’s struggled this year, down 20.9% year to date and 16.9% over the last 12 months.

But now trading on a P/E of 14.1 and a forward P/E of 10.1, I think Schroders looks like it could be a shrewd buy today.

What’s more, its falling share price translates to a bigger dividend yield. Right now, it sits at 6.2%, comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. In its latest update, its interim dividend remained flat at 6.5p.

Ongoing economic uncertainty’s been a big detriment to the firm’s operations and will remain a threat. For example, like M&S, a delay in rate cuts could see its share price pulled back further.

But in the long run, I back Schroders to perform. As rates do come down, that should boost investor confidence and give markets some much-required positive sentiment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »