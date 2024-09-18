Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price ready to break through 500p?

Is the Rolls-Royce share price ready to break through 500p?

Rolls-Royce is part-way through a multi-year transformation programme. Our writer explores if its share price has room to fly.

Posted by
Harshil Patel
Harshil Patel is an experienced private investor, stock picker and freelance investment writer. With an economics background and a career in equities from London-based investment banks, he has built over 18 years of investment experience. Harshil is always on the lookout for good quality, growing companies, with share prices on the move. He has a medium to long term time frame, and loves finding small companies that have an ability to turn into giants.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the Rolls-Royce share price hovers around 500p, I’m looking at if it has what it takes to soar even higher.

After all, it has gained 119% over the past year and a whopping 557% over the past two years. Could it possibly have any more ammo left in its tank?

In one word, yes. I believe so.

Rolls-Royce transforms

Two years ago, Rolls-Royce was struggling as the pandemic caused demand for its aircraft engines to stall. It was bloated with debt and suffered with low operating margins.

Its share price spent too much time under 100p. Then at around the start of 2023, new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic took the reins and started work to transform Rolls-Royce “into a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business.”

It launched a multi-year transformation programme. So far, it has made tremendous progress. Its cost efficiencies, contract improvements and other strategic initiatives have resulted in greater profits and cash flow.

This has allowed it to repay some of its debt pile, and resume dividend payments for the first time since before the pandemic.

Encouraging momentum

Today, its financials have greatly improved from a few years ago. And it has become a higher-quality share. It currently offers a return on capital employed of 15% and operating margin of 16%. This was around 6% and 7%, respectively, just two years ago.

Recent earnings updates show encouraging momentum too. In its latest earnings report, sales climbed 18% to £8.9bn, and free cash flow improved to £1.16bn from £356m. It also raised full-year profit guidance after a strong first half.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25, it doesn’t strike me as an expensive share. In fact, it has traded at higher valuations in the past. And now that earnings are growing again, it looks neither too expensive nor overly cheap right now.

Potential turbulence

Bear in mind that the largest chunk of sales comes from its civil aerospace business. Despite a strong order book right now, any downturn in global travel could have a meaningful impact on its bottom line.

The pandemic might have been a rare occurrence but there’s still a possibility that air travel could be impacted again in the future.

Also, manufacturing plane engines is complex and can suffer delays or cost overruns. This can result in reputational damage.

Looking to the future

Looking ahead, there’s much to like about this business. I like that its expertise spans several key business areas. For instance, security and defence has become a global area of focus in recent years. And Rolls-Royce has been an expert in this field for many decades.

Its knowledge and expertise of nuclear power puts it in an advantageous position.

Power is likely to be a key theme going forward. Artificial intelligence has boosted the supply of power-hungry data centres. So it’s interesting to note that Rolls-Royce is one of the three leading suppliers of emergency power systems for data centres worldwide.

Overall, I think the long-term picture for Rolls-Royce looks promising. And one day, looking back and seeing its share price at 500p might feel like a bargain.

Once I add some more cash to my Stocks and Shares ISA, I’ll be buying some of these shares again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £951,608

| Harshil Patel

There are more than 4,000 ISA millionaires in the UK. Our writer outlines his plan and looks at a top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing regularly could help me create a passive income stream worth £312 per week

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down how she would aim to build a passive income stream by investing in quality dividend shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 wonderful FTSE 100 stock I’d love to buy

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE 100 stock looks like an excellent stock for her and her holdings and details…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock might be an underrated gem for investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how this FTSE 250 stock is looking to turn around its fortunes and why investors should be…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My favourite AIM growth stock is up 10% after today’s results and 991% over 5 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had been looking forward to today's results from this AIM-listed growth stock for weeks and they haven't disappointed.…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month, is NIO stock in recovery mode?

| Gordon Best

NIO has long been one of the most speculative stocks out there. But after a 32% rise in a month,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price be in 5 years?

| Gordon Best

The renewable energy sector is expected to see enormous growth over the coming years. So what does this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As short interest increases by 35%, is the ITV share price in trouble?

| Gordon Best

Recent market events shows that short interest in a company matters, so as this grows substantially for ITV, is the…

Read more »