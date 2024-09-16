Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investors are hunting bargains on the UK stock market! Here are two shares to consider

Investors are hunting bargains on the UK stock market! Here are two shares to consider

With the FTSE 100 down 1.2% this month, the UK stock market is brimming with low-cost opportunities. Brokers have tipped these two gaming shares.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Falling oil prices have impacted the global economy this month and the UK stock market was no stranger to the pain. But a mild resurgence last week injected a small sliver of optimism into the market.

The UK gaming industry, in particular, has been the focus for some brokers. HSBC likes the chances of major sports betting outfit Entain (LSE: ENT), putting a Buy rating on the stock last Friday (13 September). Two days prior, Berenberg did the same for Frontier Developments (LSE: FDEV), a game developer based in Cambridge.

So what’s all the fuss about?

The up-and-coming gamer

Frontier Developments is a £97m market cap video game company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM index. It grew to fame via its simulation builder games like Elite Dangerous and Rollercoaster Tycoon.

However, after trying different genres it lost money. 

It’s now abandoned that strategy to refocus on its core strengths. Between 2021 and 2024 the share price fell 95% but recovered a bit this year, up 83%. Now at £2.46, it’s clearly far from its all-time high of £33 — but promising, nonetheless.

In its 2024 full-year results released on 10 September, it posted a 56p loss per share, widening a 54p loss from 2023. Both revenue and earnings experienced year-on-year declines of 15% and 2.7%, respectively. However, the results were mostly in line with analyst expectations, with EPS surpassing them by 2.8%.

It has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.1, below the industry average and that of several of its competitors. With earnings forecast to grow at 130% per year, it’s expected to become profitable next year.

The stock looks to me like a bargain at this price and I think it could deliver excellent returns if the turnaround works. However, I’m hesitant to jump in right now. I’ll hold off on buying until I see those earnings materialise.

The well-established betting giant

As the parent company of popular high street betting shop Ladbrokes, Entain is a well-established £4.7bn outfit in the UK. But it’s had a rough time lately. With the share price plummeting 66% in the past three years, it became unprofitable in early 2023.

Are those days over now?

From a low of 503p in early August, it’s recovered 45% to 734p. Initial growth was attributed to increased betting during the Euros tournament, but it continued. Looks like something’s got punters back visiting the bookies (physically or digitally). 

With the shares now undervalued by 59% and earnings growing, it’s on track to become profitable again this year. 

So what’s driving the growth and will it continue?

Falling inflation and a strong Q2 trading update are likely the main factors, coupled with the appointment of new CEO Gavin Issacs. 

But it’s not in the clear yet. Entain is performing well, yet evidence suggests it’s economy-dependent. It might keep doing well, but if inflation rises again, the share price could suffer.

Still, analysts have a 12-month price target of £9.30 on average, up 26.5%. That would be a decent windfall, considering I usually lose money at the bookies!

Yes, there’s a bit of risk but I like those odds, so I plan to buy the shares next month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Phoenix Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The Phoenix Group share price has had a rough time lately, down nearly 20% in five years. But with shifting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 35% and 76% these FTSE value shares yield 12% and 10%. Be careful!

| Harvey Jones

After a torrid year these two FTSE 250 value shares now have double-digit yields. Or so Harvey Jones thought until…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend shares have great track records when it comes to increasing their payouts, and they've created a lot of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A P/E ratio of 0.13? Something’s going on with this cheap penny stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that has seen a sharp move lower in its share price but is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price primed to rally? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some charts that indicate to him that the Rolls-Royce share price could move higher over the next…

Read more »

Growth Shares

One of the UK’s best growth shares just had some exciting news

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When it comes to growth shares, this one shouldn’t be ignored. Not only does it have a great track record…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 93%, is the boohoo share price set to lead the next bull market charge?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a bargain and the dismal performance of the boohoo share price seems to suggest one here, as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 6% yield, here’s the dividend forecast for Taylor Wimpey shares until 2028

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a 6% dividend yield, Taylor Wimpey shares look like an excellent buy for passive income investors. But can this…

Read more »