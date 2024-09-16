Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

9.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

With the highest yield in the FTSE 100, is this income stock the best opportunity for investors in 2024? Or is it actually a trap?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE indices are home to a vast array of income stocks offering jaw-dropping yields. And right now, M&G (LSE:MNG) currently offers the biggest payout in the FTSE 100, at 9.5%. In fact, it’s one of the three remaining stocks offering a yield above 9% in this index since Vodafone and Burberry cut their shareholder rewards.

This goes to show that a high yield is far from guaranteed. But there are occasional exceptions to this rule. And if sustained, M&G could be one of the biggest income opportunities for investors right now. So let’s investigate whether it’s time to start buying, or steer clear of this enterprise.

Navigating market turbulence

As a life insurance and asset management firm, M&G’s highly exposed to fluctuations in the financial markets. That includes fixed income as well as the stock market. Based on its latest interim results, the impact of volatile economic conditions is plain to see.

Customers are pulling their money out. With higher interest rates promising better risk-free returns on cash, the wealth and asset management divisions saw £0.9bn and £0.5bn of capital going out the door respectively. Consequently, adjusted operating profits took a hit, landing at £375m over the first six months of the year versus £390m achieved in the first half of 2023.

That’s obviously not something shareholders want to see. However, at the same time, the stock market rally throughout 2024 offset the entire adverse impact of net outflows. The group’s assets under management & administration (AUMA) are actually £2.6bn higher since the end of 2023, reaching £346.1bn.

Yet management’s strategy of re-entering the bulk purchase annuities market seems to have been poorly timed. M&G’s making good penetration progress with new deals, reducing the risk of its pension schemes. But the pension risk transfer market’s currently booming in the UK, resulting in the firm missing out on growth.

So overall, M&G results seem to have been a bit of a mixed bag. But what does this all mean for dividends?

Is a 9.5% dividend yield here to stay?

Financial institutions are complicated businesses, especially those involved with both insurance and investments. But despite all the murky movements in numbers, management’s outlook remains crystal clear. Operating capital generation guidance for 2024 has increased from £2.5bn to £2.7bn. Meanwhile, leadership also believes it can deliver up to £220m of savings by the end of 2025, instead of the £200m initially expected.

Both of these upgrades are good news for earnings and, in turn, dividends. In fact, shareholder payouts have actually just been hiked from 6.5p per share to 6.6p. It’s a small increase but marks the fourth year of consecutive hikes. And it’s further evidence that management remains confident about sustainability.

The group’s exposure to volatile financial markets likely explains why shares are priced so cheaply. On a forward price-to-earnings basis, the stock trades at a ratio of just 8.5. That’s one of the lowest in the industry and is a dominant driving factor of the high dividend yield.

So if the shares are cheap and dividends are seemingly here to stay, should I invest in this enterprise? Personally, I’m not tempted. The company’s just too complex, especially since there are other FTSE firms providing similar yields with massively simpler business models.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

